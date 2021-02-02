How to Disable Conversation View in Gmail

Welcome to another section of the “How to” articles. Here we discuss simple problems and try to find their solutions. Today, we will talk about the most preferred email service in the world, Gmail.

Google’s Email – Gmail

Google’s email service, Gmail is one of the most popular email services in the world. It’s a lifeline for many of us, especially on the professional front. What started as a simple email service in 2004, has now turned into a hub of features that cater to our needs.

You must have noticed how Gmail shows you a thread of the emails, in your replies to make it easier for you to remember and organize in a single conversation. This feature is called “Conversation view”. But if you’re fond of it, here’s how you can turn it off –

One would assume that people use Gmail mostly on the Desktop. But contrary to that, today, 75% of Gmail users use it through their mobile phones. So, let’s understand how you can disable the conversation view on mobile –

a). Disable Conversation View in Gmail on Android

To disable the conversation view on Android, open the Gmail app and tap the hamburger menu icon or the three horizontal line icon within the top-left corner. You will see several options on the menu. Tap to the second-last option, “Settings”. Now you will see all your Google accounts in the settings menu. Now you can either go to the “General Settings” to implement an option for all the linked accounts. Or you can go to a specific Gmail account. If you have chosen the “General Settings” menu, you will notice a “Conversation view” option. Unmark it to disable the feature from all your accounts. Alternatively, you can select a specific Gmail account. Tap on it. Find the “Conversation view” option under the ‘general’ section. Tap the checkbox to disable the feature. Gmail will implement the change immediately. So return to your inbox. Now you will receive all your emails separately.

Follow the same steps in iPhone or iPad, as most of the steps are similar apart from the basic interface.

Now, let’s focus on how you can disable the Conversation view on Desktop –

b). Disable Conversation View in Gmail on Desktop

To disable “conversation view” (or grouped email threads) in Gmail on your Windows 10 PC or Mac, you’ll get to do so from the Gmail website.

To start, Sign in on your Gmail account in your preferred browser. On the top-right corner, you will notice the Settings icon. This will open the “Quick Settings” menu panel. Scroll through the menu options and you will see the “Conversation View” as the last option. Uncheck the box. Gmail will now ask you to reload. Permit it by clicking on the “Reload” button within the pop-up box. Once it’s been refreshed, you will notice a change in your inbox. Now, all your replies will be separated and will be shown as a single mail.

That’s how you can disable the conversation view to see your emails separately. You can enable the conversation view by following the same steps in case you feel overwhelmed by the change!