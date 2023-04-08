Google discontinues Nest Dropcam and Nest Secure

Google has announced that it will discontinue the Nest Secure, its home security system, and the Dropcam, its indoor security camera. This news comes as a surprise to many users who rely on these products for their home security needs.

Google’s smart home ecosystem undergoes changes

According to Google, the decision to discontinue the products was made as part of its effort to streamline its product line and focus on its more popular products. However, the company has assured users that it will continue to support these products with security updates and software patches.

The Nest Secure was first introduced in 2017 as a complete home security system, including a base station, motion sensors, and door and window sensors. The system allowed users to arm and disarm their security system using a passcode or their smartphone. The Dropcam, on the other hand, was originally released in 2010 and acquired by Google in 2014. It was known for its high-quality video and easy-to-use app.

While the decision to discontinue these products may come as a disappointment to some users, Google has stated that it will continue to provide support for the devices. However, it’s important to note that users will not be able to purchase new devices or accessories for these products.

This announcement has also led to speculation about Google’s future plans for the smart home market. With the discontinuation of the Nest Secure and Dropcam, some experts are questioning whether Google will shift its focus to other products, such as its Nest Hub smart display or its Nest Hello video doorbell.

As more and more consumers look to smart home devices for their security needs, it remains to be seen how Google will adapt to these changes in the market. However, for now, users of the Nest Secure and Dropcam can rest assured that their devices will continue to receive support from Google.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, while it may be disappointing for some users to hear that Nest Secure and Dropcam will no longer receive updates, it is important to remember that this is a natural part of technology’s evolution. As companies continue to develop new products and services, they must also phase out older ones to focus their resources and attention on the future.

For those who are affected by this news, there are still many other options available for home security and monitoring, and it is important to consider all factors before making a decision. As the smart home industry continues to evolve and expand, we can expect more changes and advancements in the future.