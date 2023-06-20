Lilly inks $2.4B cash deal to buy DICE and its immunology pipeline

Eli Lilly, a pharmaceutical firm with headquarters in Indianapolis, has made a risky move in the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market by announcing its intention to buy South San Francisco-based biotech business DICE Therapeutics. The $2.4 billion cash deal represents Lilly’s strategic wager on the promising oral IL-17 inhibitors in DICE’s pipeline. Following the cancellation of its own early-stage study last year, Lilly is again back in the oral IL-17 market. The revelation has skyrocketed DICE’s stock, and it is anticipated to have an enormous effect on both businesses and the larger pharmaceutical sector.

The DICE Therapeutics Advantage:

Emerging biotech business DICE Therapeutics is heavily focused on creating small molecule inhibitors for autoimmune and inflammatory illnesses. Phase II clinical trials are now taking place for the company’s primary candidate, DC-806, for psoriasis and other related disorders. Additionally, DICE is creating DC-853, a drug candidate for similar disorders that may have greater potency and metabolic stability than DC-806, which is in Phase I studies.

DICE also has a number of studies in fibrosis and inflammatory bowel disease that are still in the discovery stage. Notably, it is also engaged in the development of an oral PD-L1 for immuno-oncology, demonstrating its dedication to cutting-edge study and development. Eli Lilly’s acquisition of DICE will give it the resources, worldwide reach, and scientific know-how it needs to hasten the development of its pipeline and introduce innovative medicines.

Lilly’s Strategic Move:

The acquisition of DICE Therapeutics by Eli Lilly is a reflection of the company’s evolving business development and M&A strategy. David Ricks, the CEO of the business, has voiced worries about the regulatory framework that is currently in place for small molecules. In comparison to 13 years for biologics, the Inflation Reduction Act allows Medicare to negotiate pricing for small molecules after nine years. Lilly and other pharmaceutical companies have prioritised big molecule-based medicines in their investments as a result of this provision.

Lilly is taking a calculated risk by purchasing DICE and its portfolio of small molecule inhibitors in order to benefit from DICE’s experience in this field while reducing any potential hazards brought on by the changing regulatory landscape. The agreement shows Lilly’s dedication to growing its market share in the field of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, especially in the area of oral medicines. It also demonstrates how keen the corporation is to make investments in ground-breaking scientific research that supports its strategic objectives.

Potential Impact and Future Outlook:

The market has responded well to Eli Lilly’s acquisition of DICE Therapeutics, with DICE’s stock rising by about 38% in premarket trade. The transaction, which is anticipated to finalise in the third quarter, will see Lilly paying $48.00 per share of DICE stock, a 40% premium. This large investment demonstrates Lilly’s faith in the pipeline and future possibilities of DICE.

With the acquisition, Lilly expands the range of autoimmune and inflammatory disease products it offers, adding to its current lineup, which already includes the injectable Taltz. Taltz and DICE’s DC-806 were compared for their ability to lower plasma IL-19 levels; this comparison highlights the possible synergy and market opportunity that Lilly anticipates in this acquisition.

In addition, the purchase is unlikely to encounter any regulatory obstacles because the Federal Trade Commission is not expected to have any glaring issues, according to analysts. This optimistic perspective means that the two businesses will integrate more easily, allowing them to take use of their combined resources and scientific expertise.

In the future, Lilly will be a major player in the development of oral IL-17 inhibitors because to the acquisition of DICE. Additionally, it enables Lilly to benefit from DICE’s experience in small molecule therapeutic discovery, opening the door for potential future developments in the management of autoimmune and inflammatory illnesses. Lilly strengthens its dedication to scientific innovation and patient-centered care with this tactical decision.

Conclusion:

With the acquisition of DICE Therapeutics, Eli Lilly has made a substantial advancement in its aspirations for strategic growth. Lilly plans to use DICE’s pipeline of oral IL-17 inhibitors for autoimmune and inflammatory illnesses by spending $2.4 billion in cash. The transaction, which is anticipated to finalise in the third quarter, will probably be advantageous for both participating corporations. By making this decision, Lilly demonstrates its dedication to scientific advancement, solidifies its position in the field of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and establishes itself as a major participant in the creation of oral treatments. This acquisition is a prime example of Lilly’s strategic adjustment to shifting regulatory environments and commitment to enhancing patient outcomes as the pharmaceutical industry continues to develop.

