Google, Facebook to pay for news: Australian Parliament

Priyanka Chaubey
TechTrending

The Australian law that makes it required for organizations like Google and Facebook to pay for news they use is fit to be authorized. Australia’s Parliament has passed the last revisions to the News Media Bargaining Code, and as indicated by AP, they were changes settled upon by the country’s financier Josh Frydenberg and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

 

Facebook impeded distributors and clients from sharing news joins in Australia because of the proposed law. The informal organization likewise erroneously forestalled government offices and non-benefits from posting on their Pages all the while, however it switched their boycott a couple of hours after the fact. Days after the fact, Facebook consented to converse with and enter arrangements with Australian authorities.

Although there was a time when twitter was overflowing with BoycotFacebook memes-

 

Well, here is to victory of it!

 

