Nasa sent a secret message to Mars: News all over twitter

When NASA’s Perseverance rover flew across the Martian Atmosphere during the last week, a camcorder on the rocket caught the very quick organization of its parachute, which was enlivened with splotches of rosy orange and white. It is claimed that it is a secret message.

There was news conference held on Monday during which Allen Chen who is the engineer in charge of the landing system stated all what could be deciphered from the slowed-down video. Here is the headlines for Nasa sent a secret message to Mars

What looked like a random pattern on the parachute of NASA’s Perseverance spacecraft was actually a puzzle. https://t.co/4xbbtOn82s by @kchangnyt — NYT Science (@NYTScience) February 24, 2021

The parachute of NASA’s Perseverance rover, which landed on Mars last week, carried a secret message, made in red and white splotches. Within hours, these puzzle enthusiasts decoded it. https://t.co/QPS8IPulIG — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 24, 2021

‘Dare mighty things’: hidden message found on Nasa Mars rover parachute https://t.co/tQXUZo9Apu — The Guardian (@guardian) February 23, 2021

Allen Chen added that-

“Sometimes we leave messages in our work for others to find for that purpose,” . “So we invite you all to give it a shot and show your work.”

Across the Atlantic Ocean, Maxence Abela, a 23-year-old software engineering understudy in Paris, acknowledged what Chen was saying: The apparently irregular example on Perseverance’s parachute contained a code.

Maxence Abela quoted that –

“We like those kinds of little challenges,” “We didn’t think we would be able to solve it, but we would at least try.”

Teaming up by means of video chat, they downloaded the video, separated pictures showing the completely expanded parachute and began sorting out the pieces. So did others around the globe, exchanging bits of knowledge on Twitter and discussions on Reddit.

There was another student from computer science at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh quoted that-

“It’s just exciting that NASA is putting these little puzzles in their missions,”

Balaji contrasted the parachute puzzle two or three sci-fi films: Contact, where a researcher played by Jodie Foster unwinds an outsider message, and The Martian, where Matt Damon’s character Mark Watney speaks with individuals back on Earth. Further, he added-

“I think that it’s exciting that real life can be sometimes even more exciting than the movies,”

At last the person who decoded the messages was Maxence Abela and the secret message said- DARE MIGHTY THINGS