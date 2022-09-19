Google faces Trouble in India in its Attempt to Curb Lending Apps

Recent reports suggest that Google is having a hard time in India as its attempt to curb the lending the apps is not working. Read the entire article to learn more about the whole news.

Statements given by the firms

“We have removed over 2,000 personal loan apps targeting India from the Play Store for violation of the Play policy requirements,” a Google spokesperson said, adding that such steps are taken if its policies are violated.”We will continue to engage with law enforcement agencies and industry bodies to help address this issue,” the spokesperson added.”Earlier Google would not respond to complaints on individual apps. Now they are more proactive and do look into it when a complaint is flagged to them,” said one of the four industry sources directly involved in the matter and who has been briefed about discussions with Google. As per reports, Google has been invited to and has been a part of several meetings that have been held by the government and the RBI requesting his help to help reduce such accounts on their platforms. It has been told to apply strict checks and balances so that these apps can fade out on their own.

About the lending apps

About Google

