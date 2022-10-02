Google Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4 and Inspire 3 Wearables introduced in India

Google’s Fitbit company has finally introduced its new trio of wearables within the Indian markets, these new smartwatches include the new Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, and also Inspire 3.

These smartwatches by Google have been launched officially with a new thinner design and also adding more new health features for their users with the integration of a Fitbit health application.

If you are among the users, who are looking to buy this new smartwatch then you can have a look at these newly launched smartwatches by taking a deep dive into its specification and pricing as well.

Google Fitbit Versa 4 and Google Fitbit Sense 2

Talking about the Fitbit Versa 4, the smartwatch features a squared design and comes with a touch screen supporting AOD (Always on Display).

The smartwatch features many health features including a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen sensor, sleep tracker, and also period tracker, and skin temperature monitor which will be helping towards detecting many health issues.

This smartwatch comes with 40 plus different exercise modes and also comes with built-in GPS support. The smartwatch also gets the support for Alexa and can last up to 6 days after a full charge.

If you are looking for a higher-end smartwatch coming from Google, then you can have a look at this new Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch which again gets more added-on premium features.

Just like other smartwatches by Fitbit, even this smartwatch features newly developed heart rate trackers, an SPO2 sensor, a Stress Monotiroing sensor, and also a Stress monitoring sensor.

To distinguish between this premium smartwatch and other fitness trackers, this premium Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatches also gets the support for the ECG app which will be helping in detecting atrial fibrillation.

Also, there are other features like a Skin temperature sensor, Body Response sensors which will be helping in monitoring the stress levels of the users. On the battery side, this smartwatch can last up to 6 days.

Google Fitbit Inspire 3

Going to the next fitness watch tracking band, here we have the new Google Fitbit Inspire 3. This smartwatch features a color display and also has health features like heart rate monitoring sensors, SpO2 sensors, and also stress monitoring sensors.

Similarly to Versa 4 smartwatch, even this fitness tracker can measure the skin temperature and also track periods cycle for women.

With this fitness band, you can also take calls and messages, and also you can see the app notifications. This smartwatch features a total battery backup of up to 10 days and also it has a coating of water resistance.

What’s the pricing?

Let’s now get to the pricing of these new smartwatches launched by Google’s owned Fitbit. Starting with Google Fitbit Versa 4, the smartwatch has been priced at Rs. 20,999.

Then the next Google’s Fitbit band which is the Fitbit Inspire 3 has been priced at Rs. 8,999. If you are looking for a premium smartwatch, then you can get the new Google Fitbit Sense 2 for Rs. 24,999.