Google Fitbit’s Luke Images Leaked Before Launch Showing A New Slim & Premium Design, Do Checkout

Fitbit, which is operated by Google, seems to be operating on a paid fitness tracker. The concept and specs for the Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker have allegedly leaked. A German newspaper has revealed some information and photos of the rumored wearable. According to the article, the Fitbit Luxe, a wearables firm now owned by Google, will have stainless-steel housing.

Fitbit Luke – What You Should Know About Specification And Features

Three colors, as well as a color display, can be seen in the photographs. Also, the watch is said to have fitness tracking and health monitoring capabilities. Fitbit has not released any detail about the Fitbit Luxe as of yet.

Fitbit is working on a new exercise tracker dubbed the Fitbit Luxe, according to a post from WinFuture. According to the brand, the fitness tracker would be the most stylish yet.

It may be black, soft gold/ white, or platinum/ orchid in color. Fitbit Luxe is said to have stainless-steel housing, an OLED display, and an adjustable classic buckle harness. Other aspects of the show remain unknown at this time.

The Fitbit Luxe will also provide heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, exercise tracking, stress monitoring, and other features, according to the study.

It will endorse a variety of exercises and include heart rate vibration alerts. The Fitbit Luxe is also expected to have GPS and water resistance, allowing it to be used when swimming.

Additionally, WinFuture tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has posted photos of the new Fitbit fitness tracker on Twitter that seem to be identical to those shared by WinFuture.

Its battery life, screen resolution, pricing, or release date are all unknown. Fitbit has still been tight-lipped about the rumored Fitbit Luxe.

Fitbit launched the Fitbit Ace 3, a fitness tracker for youth, last month. It has a touchscreen PMOLED monitor and a battery life of up to eight days on a single charge.

It’s water-resistant up to 50 meters, making it ideal for light swimming workouts, and it tracks your movement during the day. The Fitbit Ace 3 is the first software to be released after Google purchased Fitbit for $2.1 billion (roughly Rs. 15,320 crores).

