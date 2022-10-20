According to recent reports, Texas AG has sued Google over its facial data collection practices. According to the reports, a lawsuit has been filed against the company and it has been confirmed by the Attorney General of Texas. Read the entire article to learn more about this piece of news.

About the Lawsuit

“Google’s indiscriminate collection of the personal information of Texans, including very sensitive information like biometric identifiers, will not be tolerated,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in the Thursday press release. “I will continue to fight Big Tech to ensure the privacy and security of all Texans.” Paxton’s office is asking the court for a permanent injunction in the case. This would prohibit Google from “capturing, maintaining, or using in any way the biometric identifiers captured in Texas” or “performing voice or facial recognition in Texas” without the informed consent of the relevant individual as well as invoke a $25,000-per-infraction fine against the search company.