Amazon In Trouble in UK for Favoring its Own Products

According to recent reports, Amazon is facing a lawsuit in the UK for favoring its own products. Julie Hunter who is a human rights advocate plans to put Amazon in its place on behalf of British consumers. Read the entire article to learn about the full story.

About the Lawsuit

Hunter said in a statement: “Far from being a recommendation based on price or quality, the Buy Box favors products sold by Amazon itself, or by retailers who pay Amazon for handling their logistics. Other sellers, however good their offers might be, are effectively shut out.”

An Amazon spokesperson said in a statement: “This claim is without merit and we’re confident that will become clear through the legal process.”

Law firm Hausfeld, which represents Hunter, said on Thursday that Amazon uses a “secretive and self-favoring algorithm to ensure that the Buy Box nearly always features goods sold directly by Amazon itself, or by third-party retailers who pay hefty storage and delivery fees to Amazon.” Millions of consumers have paid too much and been denied choice. This action seeks fair redress for them,” said Lesley Hannah, one of the Hausfeld partners leading the litigation. “Amazon takes advantage of consumers’ well-known tendency to focus on prominently-placed and eye-catching displays, such as the Buy Box.”

Amazon is not the only company that has been facing such cases. Meta is also in deep trouble as it is facing a lawsuit concerning anti-competitive behavior. Meta is the parent company of Facebook and it is also the owner of Instagram and WhatsApp. When Meta was asked to respond by Reuters, they were not willing to comment on this issue.

About Amazon

