Google I/O 2023 Recap – Everything you need to know

Hey there! So, have you heard about the new Google I/O event that took place on May 10, 2023? If not, then you have come to the right place as we are here to give you all the juicy details about what happened at this year’s Google I/O. First things first, let me give you a brief about what Google I/O is all about. Basically, Google I/O is an annual conference held by Google where they showcase their latest and greatest products on both the hardware and software fronts. This year’s conference was no exception, as we got to see some amazing new advancements that are sure to leave a mark in the tech industry.

The event lasted for around two hours, and we got to see Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, take the stage to give a speech about the new products that were being launched. One of the major themes of this year’s conference was Artificial Intelligence (AI), and we got to see a lot of new products that were centered around this technology.

One of the major announcements that was made during the conference was the launch of Android 14, the latest software update for Android devices. This new update brings a lot of new features and improvements to the table, including enhanced security features, better battery life, and improved performance.

In addition to this, we also got to see some new hardware being launched, including the new Pixel 7a smartphone. This device comes with some amazing new features, including a larger display, an improved camera, and better battery life. But that’s not all, as Google also announced the launch of their new foldable device and a tablet as well, expanding the footprint of Pixel devices even further.

But perhaps the most exciting part of the conference was the emphasis that Google put on AI. We got to see a lot of new products being launched that were centered around this technology, including new AI-powered tools and software that are designed to make our lives easier and more convenient.

One of the major announcements in this regard was the launch of Generation AI, a new platform that is designed to make it easier for developers to create AI-powered applications. With this platform, developers will be able to create intelligent and intuitive applications that can understand and respond to our needs in real time.

We also got to see some new AI-powered tools that are designed to help us with our daily lives, including a new virtual assistant that can help us with everything from booking appointments to ordering groceries. This new virtual assistant is designed to be smarter and more intuitive than ever before, making it easier for us to get things done quickly and efficiently.

What products did Google Announce for Google I/O 2023 Event?

So, what are the products we get to see for this new Google I/O 2023 event, before we move with the in-depth details, here you can have a look at the pointers to get a brief idea about the Google products launched within this event.

Google Bard

PaLM 2

Integration of Workspace AI and Converse AI to Search Engine

Android 14

Pixel Fold

Pixel 7a

Pixel Tablet

Launch of Google Bard

Apparently, the Bard AI chatbot was launched a while back in the US and UK with limited features, but now it’s available in a whopping 180 countries. And get this – it can even support multiple languages like English, Japanese, and Korean to compete with other chatbots like ChatGPT.

To create this new chatbot, Google used an AI model called LaMDA. It’s pretty impressive because the chatbot will be able to debut code of different programming languages like C, Java, and JavaScript. So, that’s great news for software developers out there.

But here’s where Google really takes the lead over ChatGPT: the Bard AI chatbot can even respond with images, using Google’s in-house built Google lens. Plus, Google has promised that Bard AI will be integrated with other Google services like Maps, Sheets, Gmail, and Docs. Pretty cool, right?

PaLM 2 Langauge Model Launched

Right after Google Bard, we got to see the company making its transition to launch the new PaLM 2 which is the new bigger language model which has even broader capabilities like supporting coding, reasoning, multilingual translation, and also natural language generation.

As per the latest reports, it’s been said that the PaLM 2 language model will be working on over 100 different spoken languages which will be helping on multiple language tasks too. Also, the new PaLM 2 will be capable enough to give meaning to idioms, phrases, mathematic expressions, and scientific papers too.

Integration of Workspace AI and Search Labs with Covnerse Integration

There are more current AI advances as well! But we also have an update that claims Google has been taking AI games to the next level by launching the new Workspace AI where it’s been said that the company will be launching their new AI product and integrating them in between their Workspacep products like Gmail, Docs, and other popular Workspace products where it’s been said that Google will be adding the feature for “Help Me Write” through which the AI tools will be working to complete the task that is said to be “writing.”

Writing assignments like emails, summaries, and paragraph completions—the list is endless! These characteristics have the potential to boost productivity as a whole. The next part is where Google has added its AI capabilities to its Search bar where the company claims that it will be utilizing its new AI technology named Covnerse which will not be similar to ChatGPT but infact it will be working more like an integrated feature in the search bar and help towards resolving complex queries. As of now, it’s been is that access to this feature has been kept only for experimental purposes, so it will take time for its official launch.

Android 14

Android 14 Beta is now available for OnePlus 11

OPPO Find N2 Flip

vivo X90 Pro

Nothing Phone (1)

iQOO 11

Realme GT 2 Pro

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13

Android 14 Beta is now available for OnePlus 11, OPPO Find N2 Flip, vivo X90 Pro, Nothing Phone (1), iQOO 11, Realme GT 2 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13, and Xiaomi 12T.

So, that was all about the AI features! Let’s now jump to the software side combined with AI where Google has again made a big jump for this year. Here, Google has brought support for the new Android operating system named, Android 14 where Google has brought some new features like:

Screen Customization options

AI-Generated Wallpapers

New UI changes and, also

Additional Security changes.

The new Android 14 stable update is expected to make its way to release by the coming fall, said Google.

Google Pixel Fold

ANOTHER ONE… Google Pixel Fold Impressions! Hands-on with Google's $1800 foldable flagship 🫡https://t.co/eFuC6PxBJP pic.twitter.com/dggLroFInX — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) May 10, 2023

Let’s now move to the new premium flagship foldable from Google! Yes, the new Pixel Fold is here! What’s its pricing? Well, this time Google has gone too premium it seems, the pricing of the Google Pixel Fold has been set at $1800.

The design of the Google Pixel Fold is quite similar to the Oppo Find 7 where you will be getting a front cover display of size 5.9 inches and an inner display of 7.69 inches. And for a good reason, Google claims to make this new Google Fold Water resistant too. On the power side, the foldable packs the latest and most powerful Tensor G2 chipset.

Google Pixel 7a

This is the phone that has been eagerly anticipated and largely awaited for a few months now! The Pixel 7a, the entry-level model in the Pixel 7 series, is now available. The smartphone has a more affordable price and also accepts a fantastic specifications. Here, the smartphone features a larger, more impressive 6.1-inch display and the same Tensor G2 engine as the premium Pixel 7 series. The smartphone has two cameras, one with a 64MP primary sensor and the other with a 13MP ultrawide angle sensor. The smartphone is quite new.

Google Pixel Tablet

So, the new and first-ever Pixel tablet, the new Google Pixel Tablet is here! Let’s first just $499 right now which is quite similar to the Google Pixel 7a smartphone too. If we move to the specification side, here the Google Pixel Tablet comes with quite decent specifications onboard where it’s been said that it comes with quite a bigger screen combined with a bigger battery and also it comes with Wireless Dock which can function as both charger and a wireless speaker too.

