Google joins with other businesses to retreat from CES over rising COVID-19 cases

Due to increased COVID-19 infections, GM, Alphabet Inc.’s Google, and its self-driving auto-technology business Waymo joined the list of corporations that will no longer be attending the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in-person early next month.

Google decides to not to join for CES 2022 event

On Jan. 5, GM Chief Executive Mary Barra was set to deliver the keynote address at the company’s annual conference, during which the corporation would have unveiled its electrified Silverado pickup vehicle for the first time. Barra will deliver her speech and presentation from afar, according to a spokeswoman.

“Following our activation at CES 2022 in January, we have chosen to switch to an all-digital strategy,” the manufacturer stated in a statement. “On January 5, we’ll continue to share important corporate news, including the unveiling of the Chevrolet Silverado EV,” says the firm.

Waymo stated in a blog post that it aims to attend the Las Vegas event digitally if at all feasible. The event attracts over 180,000 people from all around the world to debate future technology and socialize with business partners.

TikTok, which is owned by ByteDance, has announced a virtual event for partners and marketers. Intel Corp also said on Thursday that it will reduce its CES employees.

The chipmaker stated, “The health and safety of our workers, partners, and customers is always a top concern.” “Our CES plans will shift to a digital-first, live experience with little on-site employees,” says the company.

Several other firms, including Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms Inc, Twitter Inc, Lenovo Group, AT&T Inc, and Amazon.com Inc, canceled participation in systematic management this week, citing the spread of Omicron as a reason.

The event will still take place in person from January 5-8, according to CES authorities, with “strong safety precautions in place,” such as vaccination requirements, masking, and the availability of COVID-19 testing.

In a statement, CES stated, “Our aim remains to assemble the industry and provide those who cannot come in person the option to experience the wonder of CES digitally.” “CES 2022 will be a showcase for major innovations in global health and safety, mobility, and problem-solving.” Although it had gotten 42 exhibitor withdrawals since the last Thursday, it said that this represented less than 7% of the exhibition floor, and that 60 more had been added.

Last month, the Omicron strain of COVID-19 was discovered in Hong Kong and southern Africa, raising worldwide fears about the virus’s rapid spread. Coronavirus infections have risen dramatically in areas where the extremely contagious Omicron has spread, prompting additional restrictions in a number of nations.

Also Read: