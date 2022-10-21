Google launched their Android 13 Go Edition for entry level smartphones

It’s been a while since Google launched its new android version this year, which is the new Android 13 for smartphones. Already, this new update has been making its way to smartphones and providing users with the best and most handy features.

Although, this Android 13 version has already made its way to many smartphones which include a range of flagship smartphones going down to budget flagships and also some of the budget-friendly smartphones coming under a price tag of Rs. 20,000 and below.

This new Android 13 was launched with a perspective to support many of these smartphones. However, this new Android 13 support couldn’t make its way to launch to entry-level smartphones, as it was a little bit heavy for this operating system to work on entry-level smartphones.

To provides a solution to this issue, Google has gone ahead by launching a lighter version of the Google Android 13 which will be providing the latest features and the taste of Android 13 to all users who are using an entry-level smartphone.

Google Android 13 Go Edition – Complete Details

This new light version of Android 13 is called the Android 13 Go Edition, and it comes with features to provide smoother operating for entry-level smartphones. If you are using an entry-level smartphone, then you are in the right place as here we have got you covered with everything you should be knowing about Android 13 Go Edition.

This new Android 13 Go Edition was developed by focusing on three main aspects including quality, reliability, usability, and also customization as well. Google introduced its Go edition operating system 5 years back which was mainly focused on entry-level smartphones.

After launching this Go Edition android operating system currently, Google claims that there are over 250 million users who have been actively using this operating system on their smartphones around the world.

Android 13 Go Edition – Features

Android 13 Go Edition was launched as a new addition to the Android world. Besides unveiling this new Go Edition update, we also have new features being introduced by Google specifically for entry-level smartphones. Let’s take a deep look into it:

Google has introduced its new Google Play System update feature to its Go Android system. With this, system update, entry-level smartphones coming with Go Edition android operating system will be getting the latest and important software updates which will not be compromising on the storage side.

Google has also added a new discover feature where the technology giant has developed a dedicated built-in intelligence that will be helping getting the curated list of articles. Last but not least, Google has also added a feature for customizing wallpapers on smartphones and also you get support for dedicated Live TV as well.