Business idea 101: Dude opens up a pizza place and sells frozen Walmart pizza

Here’s a business idea for you that will work like a charm or land you in jail. A TikToker @cadenboof recently started a pizza restaurant in his house, and all he sold was frozen pizza from Walmart.

The guy in the video said, “first ordered a bunch of pizza boxes with their logos because we had to look professional.” He then went to Walmart to buy the frozen pizza, but a random lady stopped and checked on him.

After this, he went back home and set up his DoorDash tablet, which the company sent him, and started waiting for orders. First, he went in front of Dominos to steal some of their customers, but soon enough, he started getting orders.

The DoorDash drivers were pissed because it was taking too much time to get the orders ready, but ultimately the customers left 5-star reviews.

Many viewers are commenting on the video, saying that the idea is great, while some think it can get him into trouble.

A viewer asked, “This is legal????” There were many replies; while some said that it is because it’s a ghost kitchen, others said that one could argue that it’s legal because of the “false advertising of self-made pizzas.”

But the most common comment was that the kitchen is not licensed and isn’t commercial. That is the major thing that could create a problem. That is in case a health inspector shows up at this house.

One user also talked about the possibility of being banned from DoorDash if he is caught selling Walmart pizzas from his home.

There is also the argument that you can repackage pizza from some other company as your own. Some are saying that it will not be a problem unless the box clearly says “not for resale,” while others think that it is going to be a legal issue.

I personally think this could work in case he can get a commercial license from the department of health for his ghost kitchen.

What are your thoughts as this dude opens up a pizza place and sells frozen Walmart pizza?

