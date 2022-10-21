Hilarious viral tiktok video sums up the housing market crisis of 2022 to perfection

The United States is facing another housing market crisis in 2022 as the prices of homes and apartment soar in this poor economy. Inflation is off the charts, and people cannot even afford to buy a house. Even a recent video went viral where a girl moves in with her parents because she can’t “afford to live” on her own. This is the reality, and there is hardly anything that can be done about it.

Now, another creator on TikTok made a hilarious video that sums up the housing crisis the US is currently facing. It also shows that things were much different in 2021.

The video starts in 2021 with the listing agent greeting interested customers at an open house. She then says that they are open from 12 to 2 pm.

Then she says, “Okay, guys! Here’s how it’s gonna work. We are going to take 5 guests at a time. Only five!”

After this, she gestures to the people present that as 1 comes out, another may go in the house and then asks them to make a line in an orderly fashion.

The listing agent then says that before entering the house, everyone must take off their shoes. At this point, someone from the crowd asks something which isn’t clear to which the agent replies, “No, No! the seller is not fixing anything. The house is being sold as is.”

The agent then brags about having 12 offers already in, but they are accepting offers till 5 pm on Monday. If anyone even sends an offer at 5:01 pm, it will not be accepted. And in case anyone has questions, they must refer to the listing sheet at the counter, as she will not be accepting any questions individually.

This is how packed listing agents were in 2021, but then the video transitions to 2022, where the agent is seen just going around the home waiting for some visitors.

Watch the video here:

She looks out of the window and mimics people walking in the house by stomping the floor. It is just funny how she just goes around in and out of the house, and there isn’t a single fly around, let alone customers.

What are your thoughts on this hilarious take on the housing market crisis of 2022?

