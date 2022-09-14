Google Loses Against EU Antitrust Decision

According to recent reports, Google has lost against the EU antitrust decision and has been fined 4.1billion euros. Go through the entire article to learn more about this shocking news piece.

About the judgment

“The judgment strengthens the hand of the Commission. It confirms the Commission can use antitrust proceedings as a backstop threat to enforce rapid compliance with digital regulation also known as the DMA,” said Nicolas Petit, professor at European University Institute. EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager did not shy away from speaking her mind either.”This, of course, is really good. Now, we have the second Google judgment and for us, it is really important as it backs our enforcement efforts,” she said.

Judge’s statement

“The General Court largely confirms the Commission’s decision that Google imposed unlawful restrictions on manufacturers of Android mobile devices and mobile network operators in order to consolidate the dominant position of its search engine,” the court said. “In order better to reflect the gravity and duration of the infringement, the General Court considers it appropriate however to impose a fine of 4.125 billion euros on Google, its reasoning differing in certain respects from that of the Commission,” judges said. When Google was asked for a response, “We are disappointed that the Court did not annul the decision in full. Android has created more choice for everyone, not less, and supports thousands of successful businesses in Europe and around the world,” a spokesperson said.

