South Korea fines Google and Meta for Privacy Violations

Recent reports show South Korea has fined Google and Meta for privacy violations. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

Statements given by all the parties

As per reports, South Korea has fined Google and Meta heavily. When Google was asked fora response, “We disagree with the PIPC’s findings, and will review the full written decision once it’s shared with us,” a Google spokesperson said.”We’ve always demonstrated our commitment to making ongoing updates that give users control and transparency while providing the most helpful products possible. We remain committed to engaging with the PIPC to protect the privacy of South Korean users.” When Meta was asked to comment, a Meta spokesperson said, “While we respect the commission’s decision, we are confident that we work with our clients in a legally compliant way that meets the processes required by local regulations. As such, we do not agree with the commission’s decision, and will be open to all options including seeking a ruling from the court.”

