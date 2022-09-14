Jeff Beezos and Elon Musk Lose Tons of money while Mukesh Ambani And Adani Stay Steady

Recent reports suggest that billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have lost tons of money in a day whereas Ambani and Adani have not lost any money in a single day. They have instead earned money. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos lose money

According to the reports provided by Bloomsberg Index, Jeff Bezos lost $9.8 billion in a day’s time whereas Elon Musk on the other hand lost $8.35 billion in a single day. These are some big numbers and some huge losses for both billionaires. Coming to Ambani and Adani, they went through no such thing. Instead, they ended up earning money. Ambani earned around 1.23 billion and Adani, who is the world’s third richest man currently earned $1.58 billion. Even Bill gates and Larry Page experienced major losses.

About Elon Musk

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world. He is the owner of SpaceX and Tesla, two of the most renowned companies in the world. He is an idol for many young blooming entrepreneurs. Although, he is often nagged for his controversial statements time and again, he continues to be the richest person in the world and makes it in the Forbes magazine every year.

About Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos is the founder of Amazon. Amazon is an app which is popular globally for its amazing services and convenient order and cancellation procedure. Jeff Bezos slowly started selling the shares of the company and at present he owns less than 10% of the company.

Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani, is one of the most popular billionaire’s in the world is currently heading the Reliance Industries which is an extremely popular in India. It has become household name in the country. Mukesh Ambani is the 8th richest person in the world and continues to be a guru for all the entrepreneurs.

Gautam Adani

He is the leader and founder of the Adani group and is the 3rd richest man in all of Asia. Mr. Adani believes in putting his nation on the track of progress. He has many plans for India one of them being of making India one of the most foremost players have sustainable energy generated from renewable resources. The Adani has been doing for the past so many years and continues to be on the path to success as the group works with leaders from all over the world.

