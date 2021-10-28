Google and MeitY launch Appscale Academy to facilitate Indian startups in building their businesses

Google and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) have launched a joint initiative titled MeitY Startup Hub to offer Indian startups mentorship, training, and learning resources to encourage them to develop world-class applications.

Google has launched the Appscale Academy as part of the initiative, which will offer training to indigenous startups in the early and mid-stages about how to develop and scale apps for gaming, ed-tech, fintech, healthcare, and social impact, among many other categories.

The initiative will welcome applications before December 15, after which it will choose 100 startups based on criteria defined by a panel of industry experts, MeitY Startup Hub members, and Google Play. The initiative will also spend special attention to the newly emerging startup ecosystem in India’s tier II and III cities, with the goal of providing them with the assistance needed to build scalable app solutions, according to the statement.

“We are excited to see India’s thriving startup ecosystem not only solve for India but also reach global audiences.” Purnima Kochikar, Vice President of Google Play Partnerships, stated, “At Google Play, we believe Indian startups and developers have the ability to set an example for the rest of the world to follow.” She went on to say that the collaboration with the MeitY Startup Hub will enable them to leverage the massive potential of this ecosystem and establish sustainable and successful global businesses.

The selected startups will be trained over the course of six months on a curriculum geared to help them create high-quality products for a worldwide market, including sessions on data safety and security standards, UX design, monetization, including global market penetration.

The startups will have exposure to interactive virtual-based instructor-led webinars, self-learning material, and mentorship workshops with prominent regional and foreign industry professionals, with many of them getting the chance to pitch to some high-profile venture capitalists.

In a statement, Ajay Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, stated, “It is heartening to see India’s startups increasingly drive local app innovations that have the potential to go global. We must fuel this growth story and encourage them to drive meaningful solutions for the world.”

Jeet Vijay, CEO of MeitY Startup Hub, noted that India’s entrepreneurial spirit is pervasive, with cutting-edge innovations sprouting from all corners of the country.

So, if you are a member of an Indian startup or manage your own startup with a talented team, head to Appscale Academy’s web page and enroll right now. Only developers based in India are eligible to register for the Appscale Academy initiative, according to the FAQ. At the time of submission, participants must be at least 18 years old. Furthermore, after an application has been submitted, no changes can be made to it.