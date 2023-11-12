Nothing Phone (2): Get the Best Phone for Less at Currys!

Are you looking to get in hands with a premium smartphone for the year? You can use this new premium budget smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2). The Black Friday Sale is currently happening in a few famous restaurants like Amazon, Walmart, and even BestBuy. Now we have one of the famous United Kingdom retailers, Currys, who have announced discounts on various products from Smartphones to Smart TVs and more. However, their deal for Nothing Phone (2) has been taking the attention of the fans.

To give you a glimpse of the smartphone, this new Nothing Phone (2) came with a great set of features out of the box, and you will be getting that premium design, which you won’t be finding any of the other smartphones in the market. Here, we have got you covered with everything.

Currys Slashes Prices on Nothing Phone (2), the Best Phone for Your Money!

Original Price: £629

£629 Deal Price: £549

Nothing Phone (2) comes with great features on the hardware and software side, but now, with the Black Friday Sale going on all around the world, we have a retailer named Currys that is offering discounts on their premium budget smartphone.

Talking about the smartphones, the usual selling price is around £629, but now, with the discount going on, the Nothing Phone (2) is selling for a price slash of $80, which brings down the price to $549. So, if you have a budget of below $600, this new smartphone is the right choice for you.

Also Read: Big Savings on Smart TVs Under $500 This Black Friday on Best Buy

Nothing Phone (2) – What Does it Feature?

Should you buy this smartphone or not? Then, here we have got you covered with the smartphone specifications and features, because of which you can take a final call on whether you should buy this smartphone or not.

The new phone comes with a great range of features on the hardware and software side; on the front side, you will be getting a huge 6.7-inch panel, which is an AMOLED panel that supports a peak resolution of FULL HD+, which offers a bright and vivid output.

This display has support for HDR10+ and SGS Low Blue Light support, and as it’s an LTPO panel, the refresh rate fluctuates from 1Hz to 120Hz based on usage. Talking about protection, the smartphone’s display gets protection with Corning Gorilla Glass.

Not only that, but you also get a faster refresh rate support for 120 Hz. Moving in-depth about the specification, the smartphone is also powered with a Qualcomm flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The processor is combined with a faster RAM starting from 8 GB of RAM. On the security side, you will also get a minimum of 256GB of internal storage.

Moving on to the camera side, on the rear side, you will be getting a dual-housed camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor combined with a 50MP Ultrawide angle sensor. Moving on the front side, you will also get a 32MP selfie camera. The primary rear camera sensor is the Sony IMX 890 sensor, which is 1 um Pixel in Size, and the wide-angle sensor is the Samsung JN1 sensor.

Also Read: Google Partners with Character.AI to Revolutionize Chatbot Technology

On the charging and battery side, the smartphone has quite an impressive 4700 maH battery in the box. Also, you get faster charging support, where you will get a 45W fast wired charge, which can charge the phone from 0 to 65% in just 30 minutes.

On the connectivity side, you will get the latest Wi-Fi 6 side, which comes with the newly created Nothing OS 2.0. Also, Nothing promises to offer software updates with three years of Android and four years of Security Patches, where the Security Patch update will be released every two months.

Above all of this, you also get the Glyph interface design that makes this phone unique against all the other phones in the market.

To get a better idea, you can checkout the smartphone review from the famous reviewer, Marques Brownlee, to take your final call on whether you should buy this smartphone.