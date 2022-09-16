Google now planning to manufacture its Pixel phone in India

If you are regular with technology news, as of now you must be aware of the Cupertino giant, Apple planning towards starting the manufacturing of their new iPhone lineup for the year which is the new iPhone 14 series in India. However, the production will be making its start right after two months after launch, so we will have to wait for two more months to see the production start in India. If you are living in a cave and you have no idea about Apple’s plans, then you can have a look at the article we have posted before.

Now talking more about the production of the Google Pixel phone, it’s been speculated that the tech giant is planning toward shifting its Pixel smartphone manufacturing within the Indian territory from China.

This move is again taken by Google to not depend on China for manufacturing and also there has been an ongoing dispute happening between China and the US administration.

To give you a better idea about Google’s manufacturing plan, here is everything we have got for you:

Google Pixel smartphone to be manufactured in India

So, it’s quite clear that Google has putten up their consideration to starting manufacturing its new Pixel smartphones in India. If we go by the reports coming from a popular publisher, TechCrunch, we have speculations claiming that Google has already solicited new bids from smartphone manufacturers to assemble around 500,000 to 1 million Pixel phone units every year.

This number adds up to the 10 to 20 total percentage of Pixel smartphone production annually. Adding more details to this, it’s been speculated that Google is considering India assembling Pixel phones so as not to depend on China and to expand their production footprint too. India is given preference as India stands as the second largest smartphone-making country followed by China.

Google Pixel smartphone to get cheaper in India

This stands as a piece of good news for Indian users as the production of smartphones within the country will be helping to reduce the pricing which is a similar approach taken by Apple to reduce the pricing of Apple iPhone models in India by manufacturing them in India.

This approach helps the brands to skip the import duty charges on the product and make it a little cheaper in the country. And, as an add-on, the government of India is also welcoming the manufacturing of products within the country by providing a different range of incentives to encourage production in India. This initiative has been taken under the government’s plan for the “Make In India” scheme.

As of now, we don’t have any updates about which specific smartphone will start manufacturing in India, however, we have reports claiming that the new Pixel 7 series’ production could be taken into consideration.