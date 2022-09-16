GoPro launched Hero 11 series with refreshed specifications and design 

GoPro is among the popular brand which has been known for providing the best-level action camera for users across the world. Like every single year, this year again GoPro has launched the new 11 series action camera with all the new refreshed specifications for this year.

However, this year’s GoPro 11 series includes two different variants which are the Hero 11 camera and also a Hero 11 Mini camera, which is for the time ever that we have got to see GoPro comes with a miniature version of their action camera series. To give a smaller glimpse about this mini camera, this camera comes with a comparatively smaller form factor with a little trimmed-down specification and skips the preview screen.

However, with this trim down, this action camera will be more affordable for many users to make an upgrade to the new action camera to make things easier for vlogging. Let’s have a look at the newly launched action camera by GoPro, do have a look at the article down below:

GoPro launches Hero 11 and Hero 11 Mini officially

As we mentioned, for this year, we got to see GoPro launching two different variants for GoPro Hero 11 series. Let’s now have a glimpse of the specification and pricing side:

GoPro Hero 11 – Features

Let’s now talk about the feature side of this GoPro Hero 11 action camera where it’s been said that this action camera features a bigger 1/1.9inch camera sensor which can provide up to 1 billion colors in 10-bit color.

This new sensor is quite capable of capturing videos up to 5.3k resolution and can shoot in 60FPS with its 27MP camera sensor. If we go with what GoPro claims, with this new display and camera sensor, the action camera is capable enough to capture 64 times more color captured in 10-bit video compared to the 16.7 million colors in 8-bit.

NEW @GoPro DAY! and its so nice to my homie @hellahgood9 in the launch video.

GoPro has also added new software features for this new Hero 11 series where GoPro has added a new feature called the “HyperView” which will provide video output in the aspect ratio of 16:9. Not only horizontally but you can also shoot videos vertically as well.

There is also a slight difference on the battery side where the camera features a new Enduro Battery with improved camera performance in all weather conditions. This camera is capable enough to shoot up to 4 hours in 4K recording by using an external microphone.

Meet #GoProHERO11 Black Mini—the same video performance of HERO11 Black in a smaller, lighter, + simpler design.

✔️ 2x Folding Fingers

✔️ 1-Button Simplicity

✔️ Extra Rugged

✔️ Waterproof to 33ft (10m)

✔️ + More Available 10/25. pic.twitter.com/M7lOFxDjuQ — GoPro (@GoPro) September 14, 2022

GoPro Hero 11 Mini – Features

Let’s now talk about the miniature version of this new GoPro Hero 11 series which again features the new 1/1.9inch sensor and also supports 5.3k resolution video at 60fps. However, this action camera doesn’t come with a preview screen and comes with a compact form factor.

Launched price for GoPro Hero 11 and Go Pro Hero 11 Mini

Let’s talk about the pricing for GoPro Hero 11 as well as the Go Pro Hero 11 Mini. The bigger variant which is the new GoPro Hero 11 has been launched for a price tag of $399.98 which converts to Rs. 50,000.

On the other hand, the miniature version which is the GoPro Hero 11 Mini has been launched for a lowered pricing of $299 which translates to around Rs. 23,000 in India.