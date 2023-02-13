Google office in Pune gets bomb threat, caller detained by Mumbai Police

On Sunday, Google’s office located at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai received a call at 7.54 pm that a bomb was kept at the company’s Pune office, located on the 11th floor of a multi-storey commercial building in Mundhwa area here, an official said.

Mumbai police have traced and detained a man who made the threatening call about placing a bomb at the Pune office of Google. The caller, identified as Panayam Shivanand from Hyderabad, made the call to the Mumbai BKC office. According to the Mumbai police, the caller threatened to place the bomb at the tech giant’s Pune office.

The Mumbai police have filed a case against the offender for making the threatening call. Right now, the police are probing into the matter and collecting further information.

“The office, located on the 11th floor of a multi-storey commercial building in Pune’s Mundhwa area, received a call late Sunday night that a bomb was kept in the office premises,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Vikrant Deshmukh said.

The police rushed to Google’s Pune office with a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad after an alert was issued. A report published by PTI professes that the force carried out extensive searches.

“The call later turned out to be a hoax. The caller has been traced to Hyderabad and apprehended. He allegedly made the call in an inebriated condition,” the official said.