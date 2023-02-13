What is the GRE fee for MS in India? Check GRE Eligibility, Score Validity & Pattern 2023

The Graduate Record Examination (GRE) is a standardized test that many graduate schools worldwide accept. The GRE assesses an individual’s potential for success in a graduate-level program.

In this article, we will take a closer look at the GRE fees in India, as well as what is required to take the exam and what to expect in terms of the exam pattern.

What is the GRE?

The GRE is designed to assess a wide range of skills, including verbal reasoning, quantitative reasoning, and analytical writing. The test is used by graduate and business schools as part of their admissions process to evaluate the qualifications of applicants.

The GRE consists of three main sections: Verbal Reasoning, Quantitative Reasoning, and Analytical Writing Assessment. The Verbal and Quantitative Reasoning sections are multiple-choice tests that measure a test taker’s ability to analyze and interpret written material, understand relationships between words and concepts, and perform basic arithmetic, algebraic and geometric operations.

The Analytical Writing Assessment measures the test taker’s ability to analyze and write about complex issues and to support ideas with relevant examples and reasoning. The GRE is offered year-round at testing centres all over India.

What is the Eligibility for GRE?

There are no specific eligibility requirements for taking the GRE. Anyone can take the exam, regardless of their educational background or field of study. However, it is important to note that most graduate schools require a minimum score on the GRE as part of the admission process.

GRE Exam Fees

The cost of taking the GRE exam in India is $228 (INR 18,847.40). This fee includes the cost of registering for the exam, as well as the cost of getting your scores sent to graduate schools. It is important to note that this fee is subject to change, so it is always a good idea to check the GRE website for the most up-to-date information.

GRE Exam Pattern

The GRE consists of three sections: Verbal Reasoning, Quantitative Reasoning, and Analytical Writing. The Verbal Reasoning and Quantitative Reasoning sections are computer-adaptive, which means that the difficulty level of the questions will adjust based on the student’s performance. The Analytical Writing section is not computer-adaptive and consists of two tasks that must be completed in a specified amount of time.

The Verbal Reasoning section of the exam consists of 40 questions and lasts 60 minutes. The Quantitative Reasoning section consists of 40 questions and lasts for a total of 70 minutes. The Analytical Writing section consists of two tasks that must be completed in 60 minutes.

GRE Score Validity

It’s important to note that the GRE scores are valid five years after the test date. However, some graduate and business schools may have specific policies regarding the validity of GRE scores, so it’s always best to check with the schools to which you are applying. Some schools may require that you retake the GRE if your scores are older than a certain number of years.

In addition, some graduate and business programs may require scores from a GRE Subject Test and the General Test. The validity of scores from a GRE Subject Test also depends on the schools’ policies to which the scores will be reported. To be safe, it’s a good idea to check with each school to determine their score validity requirements for both the General Test and any required Subject Tests.

If you are considering pursuing a graduate degree soon, you may need to take the GRE exam as part of the admission process.

If you have any questions about the GRE fees or the exam itself, be sure to visit the GRE website or contact customer support for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

