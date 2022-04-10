Google partners with iFixit for introducing Self Repairable Google Pixel Devices

Google has developed a self-service repair plan that allows Pixel owners to repair their phones on their own. Google launched a Genuine Pixel Parts Program in cooperation with iFixit, an online repair community.

Google partners with iFixit to bring repairable Pixel Devices

It will include step-by-step phone repair instructions as well as genuine Google Pixel smartphone spare parts. Starting later this year, the components for Pixel 2 through Pixel 6 Pro, as well as future Pixel models, will be available for purchase through ifixit.com in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and the European Union.

According to a Google blog post, the whole spectrum of spare components for typical Pixel phone repairs, such as batteries, new screens, and cameras, will be offered either singly or in iFixit Fix Kits.

These kits will include screwdriver bits and spudgers. Google already offers approved technical consultants to fix Pixel phones in areas where they are accessible.

Meanwhile, iFixit says the Pixel repair kits will include an iOpener, replacement pre-cut adhesive, iFixit opening picks (set of six), an iFixit opening tool, a suction handle, angled tweezers, a precision bit driver with an integrated SIM eject tool, and 4mm precision bits specific to the Pixel phone.

It also adds that step-by-step Google Pixel phone repair instructions are now available for all Pixels up to and including the Pixel 5, and that guides for the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro are in the works.

So far, what else do we know?

Steve Hemmerstoffer (also known as OnLeaks), a well-known tech leaker with a stellar track record, has teamed up with SmartPrix to give renderings of the upcoming Google Pixel 7 Pro.

The design resembles that of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, with the same extended camera bar wrapping around the back of the phone and a camera flash on the right side. The edges have a small curvature compared to the Pixel 6, so it doesn’t stand out quite as much (similar to the Galaxy S21 FE), but the general look is very similar to previous year’s Pixel phones.

Google definitely doesn’t need to reinvent the Pixel every year, but the new curves on the ‘visor’ part imply that old Pixel 6 Pro covers won’t fit the Pixel 7 Pro, which is unfortunate. Screen covers on the Pixel 6 Pro may still work, but we won’t know for sure until we see the final device measurements.

Also Read: