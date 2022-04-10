OnePlus reportedly working on Oppo Find N alike foldable, says report

OnePlus is working on a foldable phone similar to the Oppo Find N, according to a source. Oppo’s Find N foldable smartphone was unveiled in December during Inno Day.

According to Oppo, the smartphone’s Flexion Hinge allows it to fold precisely, with virtually no gap between the two sides of the folded display. Oppo, OnePlus, Vivo, and Realme are all owned by the Chinese company BBK electronics.

There is currently no information on the release date of OnePlus’s foldable handset, according to a Pricebaba report citing tipster Yogesh Brar.

It also claims that OnePlus plans to release five smartphones this year, but the foldable gadget will not be one of them.

Oppo and OnePlus have previously released smartphones with identical specs, and the Find N foldable phone might be the next.

Both firms recently announced the combination of OnePlus and Oppo in order to provide customers with ‘ever better things.’

Indeed, OnePlus integrated OxygenOS and ColorOS “to increase efficiency and standardize the software experience” across devices.

As previously stated, OnePlus and Oppo are both controlled by the Guangdong-based conglomerate BBK Electronics, which also controls Vivo and Realme. As a result of either response, many businesses pool their resources internally.

What does Oppo Find N feature? Will OnePlus foldable have the same specs?

On December 15, 2021, the Oppo Find N smartphone was released. The phone’s main display is a 7.10-inch touchscreen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a resolution of 1792×1920 pixels, and a pixel density of 370 pixels per inch (ppi).

The new foldable also features a 5.49-inch touchscreen in the front with a total coupling resolution of 988×1972 pixels, as well as a pixel density of 402 pixels per inch (ppi), and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

The Oppo Find N is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core chipset. It includes 8GB of RAM. The Oppo Find N is powered by a 4500mAh battery and runs Android 11. The Oppo Find N is compatible with Super VOOC rapid charging.

On the rear of the Oppo Find N, there are three cameras: a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera, a 16-megapixel (f/2.2) camera, and a 13-megapixel (f/2.4) camera. Alongside to all of these, the foldable also sports a single front-facing 32MP camera as well.

The Oppo Find N runs ColorOS 12, is based on Android 11, and offers 128GB of storage. The Oppo Find N has a weight of 275.00 grams. It was available in three different colors: black, purple, and white.

