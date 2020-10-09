Google Pixel 4a and Nest speaker launched in India

After a lot of speculation on when google pixel 5 and 4a was coming to India, Google Pixel 4a is finally launched in the country at an introductory price of Rs 29,999. Alongside the device, Google has also launched its own Next Audio smart speaker for Rs 6,999. The Pixel 4a will be available on Flipkart and the Nest Audio on Reliance Retail and Tata Cliq.

Google Pixel 4a specifications

The Google Pixel 4a comes with a Snapdragon 730g processor, 6 Gb RAM, 128 Gb storage and Google own proprietary security chip. Pixel 4a comes with a 5.8-inch OLED panel with a hole-punch. It will provide inky blacks and a great viewing experience. On the optics front, the device comes with a 12 MP optically stabilises f/1.7 lens main camera to provide best in class photos. The front camera of the device is an 8 Mp shooter.

The device comes with a below-average 3140 mAh battery, but Google says that it will provide an all-day battery life, which I highly doubt. Some other important additions to the device are the type c port, 3.5 mm audio jack, and Bluetooth 5.o. The device will be available for users in the Flipkart Big billion days sale for Rs 29,999(introductory price).

Google Next Audio smart speaker Specifications

The Google Next Audio Smart speaker is an upgrade to Google’s home speaker. The company says that it will provide a 75% louder and has 50% stronger bass than the older versions. Nest Audio smart speaker also comes with a 19mm tweeter and a 75mm mid-woofer for clear vocals and bass.

The company made some strong claims regarding the Nest audio smart speaker. It said, “Google completed more than 500 hours of tuning to ensure balanced lows, mids and highs, so nothing is lacking or overbearing. The custom-designed tweeter allows each musical detail to come through, and the grill, fabric and materials are optimized so you can enjoy the audio without distortion. The bass is significant, and the vocals have depth — from pop to classical to Bollywood, Nest Audio sounds great across genres”.

The device has been priced at Rs 6,999 for a limited time and will increase to Rs 7,999. It will be available both offline and online in select stores.

