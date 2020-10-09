AMAZON PRIME DAY SALE: PRO TIPS AND EARLY DEALS

Amazon started this trend of Prime Day back in 2015 and the concept was roasted, people were calling Jeff Bezos an amateur for such a thing. Five years down the line, Amazon is known to make more money at Prime Day Sale than on Black Friday or Cyber Monday Sales. This shows the brilliance behind the concept and Amazon is back at it again this year.

The Prime Day Sale 2020 will begin on 13th October and finish on 14th October, one minute before midnight at 11:59 PT.

PRO TIPS FOR PRIME DAY SALE:

Sign Up for Prime Membership:

Customers with Prime membership can only avail the benefits of this Sale. Non-member customers can sign-up for prime membership, a one-month free trial can be a benefit during this sale, but make sure to cancel the membership before the month expires, if you don’t want to be charged for the membership.

Pen Down your needs:

A sale can be a very powerful distraction when you are trying to buy specific things and are on a budget. In order to avoid unnecessary expenditure, make a list with all the items you need, be it a new washing machine, a new phone, a PlayStation, new décor or anything. Make a list and stick to it to make sure you don’t run out of budget. The Prime Day Sale will offer discounts and selling price will match the Black Friday or Cyber Monday sale prices.

Check the Price AGAIN:

Retailers offer tag their products at 50% off, when in reality it is only a few bucks cheaper than the actual cost. Remember to check the price carefully and one can also use third-party price trackers to track the highs and lows in cost. Make sure to invest your hard-earned money in the right purchase and not go all spending everything on everything.

The truth of Lightning Deals:

Do not let the lightning deals fool you. These deals are very short-lived and sell out faster than other deals. The products under this section will have massive discounts on basically everything and sell out very quickly. This makes it the easiest trap for customers to spend all their money.

The right way to shop is to download the Amazon App, and then click on Today’s Deals, then click on “Upcoming”. Tap on watch this deal at any deal which is not immediately expiring. Select what you like and note the ratings and reviews before making your purchase. Remember to track the fluctuating price and you will be good to go.

Be Careful, Shop Smart:

Shopping is easy, but one has to be careful of the potential frauds that could happen. If the seller is new to Amazon, avoid that seller. If the price is too good to be true for a product, think twice, read reviews. If you do not recognise the brand, avoid that product. Amazon wants you to shop safe and shop smart. Beware of such sellers who make false promises on their products.

Remember these pro tips before entering Amazon’s Prime Day Sale, starting 13th October up till 14th October midnight.