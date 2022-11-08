Google Pixel 6a on discount for Black Friday Sale 2022

Black Friday Sale for this year is live now! However, for this Google Pixel smartphone, we will get to see the technology giant start its Black Friday Day sale for this year on their US Google Store on the 17th of November this year. If you are among the users who have been looking for a new flagship smartphone for discounted pricing then here we have got you covered with everything you should know about this smartphone’s discount, do checkout to know more:

Google Pixel 6a to be sold for $300 for Black Friday Sale 2022

As mentioned above, we will get to see this Black Friday Sale to be announced on Google’s online store where the discounts will not be announced for Google’s Pixel smartphone but also the discounts will be expanded to other Pixel products which include the range of audio to the speakers to all also the smart devices as well.

Talking about the sale discount, as we mentioned in the headline above! For this sale, we will get to see the new Google Pixel 6a smartphone receive a massive discount of up to $150 whereas the actual pricing of this smartphone which is around $450 will now to cut down to $300.

So, if you are having a budget of $300 for a smartphone, then we would say that this new smartphone can be a great choice for you to go with. This discount is not only applied to the Pixel 6a smartphone but also to the other Pixel smartphone this discount will be applied.

It’s been said that this Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro smartphone which is the new flagship smartphone launched for this year will be receiving massive discounts as well. We have already covered an article about this discount announced for Pixel 7 series smartphones.

Specification for Google Pixel 6a Smartphone

If you are looking to buy this smartphone then now we have got you covered with this specification and features for this new Google Pixel 6a smartphone. Here on the front side, we will get to see a bigger 6.14-inch screen which will be spread across in the front side. This smartphone will be featuring an OLED panel on the front and will be featuring a peak resolution of Full HD+.

On the rear side, we’ll get to see a duo-housed camera setup. Here we will get to see the main camera sensor where we will see a 12.2MP camera which will be housed with a 12MP Ultra wide-angle sensor as well. On the front side, we will get to see an 8MP selfie shooter. On the battery side, we will get to see a bigger battery which will be coming with up to 4410 mAh in capacity.