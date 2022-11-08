Black Friday Sale Deals for Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

For the people who are looking to buy a new flagship smartphone for this sale then you would recommend to go have your eyes on this new Google flagship, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphone.

The discounts on this flagship smartphone will be announced within the US base Google Store where the Black Friday Sale for 2022 is said to commence next week. To know more about this discount, here we have got you covered with everything you should be knowing:

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro to receive a discount for Black Friday Sale 2022

This new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphone was launched recently this year. However, this comes out as a surprise that the newly launched Google Pixel smartphone has received such a massive discount for this sale. Today it has been confirmed by Google that soon we will get to see the technology giant starting with its Black Friday Sale for this year. As a piece of good news, the sale date has been confirmed for 17th of November this year.

For this sale, many products which are only from Google will be receiving massive discounts. This also includes the range of smartphones to the new audio as well as other products from this giant.

Talking about the pricing side, this new Google Pixel flagship smartphone will be getting a good discount for this sale. Talking in brief about this discount, the top end and the pro variant which is the Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone will be coming for a price tag of $749. Also, the non-pro variant which is the Google Pixel 7 series smartphone will be receiving a discount of $100 where from $599, now the pricing for this smartphone will be set to $499.

Specification for Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Talking about the specification side, this new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphone will be coming with flagship-level specifications onboard. The main difference between these flagships is on the screen as well as on the camera side where for the bigger and pro variant you get a 6.7-inch whereas the non-pro variant features a 6.3-inch screen onboard.

On the camera side the pro variant gets a bigger 50MP camera sensor onboard and also this smartphone features a dedicated telephoto sensor as well. However, the non-pro variant skips a telephoto sensor onboard. Here both of the smartphones will be getting their power from a newly developed Google chipset which is the new Tensor G2 SoC which featured a lot of new upgrades on the performance side.

You also see a massive difference on the battery side where the non-pro Pixel 7 features a slightly smaller 4,335mAh battery and then the Pro variant, Pixel 7 Pro will be coming with a bigger 5,000 mAh battery onboard.