After Elon’s acquisition TV Host Whoopi Goldberg quits Twitter

Whoopi Goldberg, a well-known American TV host and Academy Award-winning actress, declared on her show that she is leaving Twitter. According to her, Elon Musk’s week-long time there was “a mess.”

With her declaration, Ms. Goldberg has joined the list of famous people who have left Twitter after Musk’s takeover. She made the announcement on her chat show, The View, and the show’s staff posted a clip to Twitter.

She said, “I’m getting off today because I just feel like it’s so messy, and I’m tired of now having certain kinds of attitudes blocked now getting back on. So I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down enough and I feel more comfortable, maybe I’ll come back. But as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter.”

.@WhoopiGoldberg says on #TheView that "as of tonight," she's "done with Twitter." "I'm going to get out, and if it settles down and I feel more comfortable, maybe I'll come back." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/0Ih9fp9yHG — The View (@TheView) November 7, 2022

“People keep saying it’s free speech, but all speech is not free speech,” she added. “Some speech is not OK free speech. So everybody has to agree on that, but if people keep saying, ‘You hurt my free speech’ it will be a problem. You know what? This is our problem. But it ain’t my problem today because I’m out.”

Since Elon Musk assumed control of the social media platform, his time there has been marked by controversy due to numerous international layoffs. Additionally, his idea of implementing an $8 monthly subscription for users who desired a “blue tick” verification symbol.

Gigi Hadid also announced her exit from Twitter

Not only Whoopi Goldberg but also American supermodel Gigi Hadid recently announced her exit from Twitter on Instagram. She declared amid the widespread layoffs, which also affected the human rights team.

Gigi said, “For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and it’s not a place I want to be a part of.”

Shonda Rhimes, the creator of Grey’s Anatomy, Grammy-winning artist Sara Bareilles, and R&B legend Tony Braxton. Also, Good Place actor Jameela Jamil is among a few other well-known figures who have quit Twitter.

This is not the first controversy the social media platform has fallen into; it has been taking the headlines for laying-off employees, making the changes like paid verification, and many others. However, few people have even declared that social media account is in the wrong hands.

Many famous personalities are targeting Twitter and its ownership. But Elon Musk’s friend, Sriram Krishnan, is supporting the revamping of Twitter and working on finding other ways to improve the social media platform.