Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pixel Pro hands-on video leaked prior to launch

For this year’s Google annual event, Google I/O 2022, Google gave us the first glimpse of its upcoming Pixel refreshed lineup for this year which include both regular Google Pixel 7 and also a pro variant which will be the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

During the event which was scheduled for May, Google already said that the newly refreshed Pixel lineup will be availed soon in late’s 2022.

Although before the launch itself, these new Pixel phones’ hands-on videos have already been revealed on the internet. If you’re among the ones eagerly waiting for this new flagship smartphone lineup, the Pixel 7 series coming from Google.

Google Pixel 7 series hands-on-video leaked online

This new hands-on video comes from a prominent Technology YouTube channel, Unbox Therapy, where viewers were given early prototypes of these new regular Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and he (Lewis Hilsenteger from Unbox Therapy) comapred these new flagships from this year to its predecessor Pixel 6 series.

This new Pixel 7 series is much smaller than the Pixel 6, and the pro variation, which includes the Pixel 7 Pro, will be even smaller than its predecessor, the Pixel 6 Pro. Google seems to have adopted a narrowers design language with a bezel-less display.

Talking more about the difference between these Pixel 7 series. Here both Pixel series 7 will not be coming with magnificent changes.

Although, for the pro variant we will be getting to see an additional rear camera sensor added on the back side of the smartphone, and also this smartphone will be coming with a more polished mirror design and the vanilla model of the smartphone will be coming with an aluminum finish too.

To know more about these smartphones, you can watch the video posted by Unbox Therapy through the video embedded down below:

What are the features you will see?

Talking more about the feature side of this new smartphone, it’s been said that both of the Pixel 7 phones will be coming with a faster refresh rate screen where we will see a 90Hz screen for the standard model and then a 120Hz screen for the pro variant.

Also, this smartphone will be coming with the latest and greatest new Tensor chipset which is the Google Tensor 2 SoC. On the camera side, it’s been said that this new smartphone will be coming with a bigger 50MP main camera sensor housed on the back side of the camera which will be a Samsung GN1 sensor.

As of now, only these details have been revealed and there are more such details to b confirmed! We will be updating you with more and more details shortly.