This guide focuses on how to reset PlayStation 4. Sometimes, you will find a simple soft reset on the PS4 will resolve some bugs, but other times, you need to take it one step further and reset your PS4 back to its factory settings. Resetting your PS4 back to the PS4 factory settings can take time, and if you perform the reset wrong, you may end up losing valuable saved data. If your PS4 crashes no matter which game you are playing, slows or locks up frequently, even while on the home screen, or shows unexplained crashes, a factory reset may be the best option for you.

The recovery process can easily be done by accessing your PlayStation Account or Account Management on the PS4. The resetting can be done by following the steps outlined above for how to reset a PS4 without the controller. If you choose to Initialize PS4, you will erase the user data and reset the PS4 back to its factory settings.

Below the last two options, you will see Restore default settings, which will erase the saved settings data and return your PS4 to the factory settings, but Restore default settings do not erase your hard drive. As with the settings menu, under Safe Mode on your console, you can select Restore Default Settings to restore everything on the PS4 to the softwares original settings but retain your data. If you cannot access Settings because your console is not booting, then you will need to reset your console in Safe Mode and reinstall the system software.

If you are buying a used PS4, a factory reset will help to give it that new feeling while ensuring that there is no data leftover from the console. Performing a factory reset is strongly recommended prior to selling the console, since there is likely personal data on your system, like credit card info.

If you wish to restore the PS4 without losing any data, you will have to do a reset by disconnecting the PS4 from all cables, including the power cord. Once the PS4 boots up, it will have to re-connect your controllers, so if all of your USB ports are broken, then you will have to get a physical repair done before you can plug in the controllers again. A Factory Reset will erase everything, your games, progress, and profiles from your PS4.

The final option is the Initialize PS4 (Reinstall System Software), which is a factory reset even more comprehensive and requires a new installation of the PS4s OS. The Reset will erase the hard drive and return it to its factory settings, but it keeps the System Software in other words, the operating system of the PS4. Within Secure Mode, you will find two different options for returning your PS4 to its factory settings, the PS4 initializes and reinstalls the system software.