Google Pixel Notepad & Pixel Tablet to not feature an “Under Display Fingerprint Sensor”

Recently, we got to see the technology giant, Google hosting its “The Made By Google” event officially. For this event, we got to see the smartphone maker launch their new Pixel series called the Pixel 7 series with all the latest specifications and features for this year.

During the event, we didn’t only get to see the new flagship smartphone launch but also got to see new the technology giant’s plan towards expanding its Pixel lineup by launching its new Pixel Tabet as well as its new Pixel Notepad and with these new products, Google will be adding more head to the competition within the tablet market.

Talking more about this new tablet and notepad, we have speculations claiming that this upcoming Pixel Notepad and Pixel Tablet will be reportedly skipping the Under Display Fingerprint sensor. If you are also waiting for this new Notepad and tablet, and you have been surfing through the internet to get the latest leaks and rumors, then here we have got everything you need:

Google Pixel Notepad and Pixel Tablet – New Leaks and Rumors

To give you a major idea about these new upcoming products, here the new Google Pixelpad will be coming with the new foldable smartphone after which they will be able to enter the foldable market. Also, the Google Pixel Tablet will be coming as well, where we will see smartphone make to make their way to the tablet market as well.

Talking more about this upcoming Google Pixel Notepad and Pixel Tablet, it’s been said that these upcoming Pixel devices are rumored to make their way to launch coming year.

On the specification side, the upcoming Pixel foldable called the Google Pixel Notepad is said to feature a bigger screen that will be supporting up to 120Hz of faster refresh rate which will be similar to Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Also, we will see Google launching their new Android update which will be friendly for foldable devices, so yes we will see Google add modifications to their Android platform. Also, we will see a bigger camera sensor on the rear side and also an inner display camera as well. However, the details about the camera sensor and its MP count are still yet to be confirmed.

Talking more about this smartphone, as we mentioned above and also in the title, we have reports claiming that both of these Pixel devices will be reportedly skipping the support for the Under Display Fingerprint sensor.

However, users aren’t much happy about these leaks as it’s been said that this foldable will be coming with a fingerprint sensor on the back panel. Also, we have reports claiming that we will get to see this fingerprint sensor to be placed above or on the side of the frame, however, we will be updating you with more details in the coming days.