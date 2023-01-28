Google Pixel Tablet to launch with Tensor G2 and two docks

Tech giant, Google has been planning to bring their new tablet which will be called the Pixel Tablet soon in the markets. However, before the tablet makes its way to launch, we have some new leaks and rumors which claims about the specification and feature side of this tablet where it’s been said that this Pixel tablet will be getting its power from a powerful Google chipset, Tensor G2 SoC onboard. Besides the Tensor G2 chipset, we also have updates that claim that this new Pixel tablet will be coming with two separate docks.

Google Pixel Tablet will be powered with Tensor G2 Soc and two docs

The new Pixel tablet, in particular, has been the subject of several leaks that have circulated. In this instance, it has been stated that we will soon see the Pixel Tablet Pro, which is a Pro version of the Pixel tablet.

According to additional information on the leaks, there will only be one type, which will be known as the Google Pixel Pro tablet. However, this new tablet has been in the development stage, and the Pixel tablet has been doing so under the code name Tangorpro.

Talking more about this Pixel tablet, here it’s been said that this new Pixel tablet will be coming with a faster RAM of up to 8GB and also it’s been said that it will be coming in LPDDR5 RAM. Then, we also have faster storage which will be up to 256GB. On the front side, here it’s been said that the Pixel tablet will be coming with a bigger LCD panel coming with a peak resolution of up to 2560×1600 resolution.

I have also been provided with a few photos of the device. pic.twitter.com/ctKWQoVDCT — Kuba Wojciechowski 🩷 (@Za_Raczke) January 26, 2023

What else do we know so far?

As of now, it’s been said that this will be coming with a faster chipset combined with a faster storage option too. Then also we have updates that Google will be coming with a dedicated software system for its tablet where we will get to see the support for the latest Android 13 which will be tweaked for supporting tablets.

This will be the main selling point of this tablet. However, on the rear side, we will get to see a better and improved camera setup which will focus come with the old Pixel alike capabilities. Then, also we have updates that claim that Google will be going with a bigger battery that can be charged with faster wired charging too. However, we detail about the number of watt charging is still not confirmed.