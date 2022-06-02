Google Pixel Watch Battery Capacity will only last you for a day, says reports

Even before it was formally teased at Google’s I/O 2022 event, the Pixel Watch was the topic of countless rumors. We’ve heard a lot about its prospective CPU, battery capacity, and other features.

We now have the latest material, which contains additional battery-related specifics and may not be remarkable, to add to the collection of leaks.

More Pixel Watch Battery Information Has Surfaced

According to current estimations, the Pixel Watch will last a day on a single charge, according to 9To5Google. However, the circumstances that led to this battery life remain unknown. We don’t know if this is due to the Always-on-Display (AOD) or if the sleep monitoring is activated for the entire night.

The single-day battery life is hardly remarkable by Wear OS standards. The Fossil Gen 6 is believed to be capable of lasting a day. With the aforementioned functionalities enabled, including GPS, this may easily be considered typical battery life for most smartwatches.

However, the Google Pixel Watch may not come with rapid charging through its “magnetic to USB-C connector,” which is surprising and rather disappointing. It will take around 110 minutes to completely charge, which is a lengthy time. For comparison, the Apple Watch Series 7 can be charged from 0 to 80% in around 45 minutes.

According to previous reports, the Pixel Watch would be powered by a large 300mAh battery and will last between 24 and 48 hours. It remains to be seen whether or not these projections will be accurate at the time of launch.

According to another claim from the same source, the Google Pixel Watch has a 300mAh battery. It is assumed that this is for the base model, and the battery size of a possible LTE variant is unknown.

In terms of other expectations, Google’s first wristwatch might be equipped with a four-year-old Exynos 9110 microprocessor and a co-processor to smooth out the performance – the same chipset seen in the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. It is also believed to have 2GB of RAM or more and 32GB of storage, which is quite a lot.

A heart rate monitor and sleep monitoring are verified, as are a SpO2 tracker and other health-tracking functions. Furthermore, we are already familiar with the design, which incorporates a round dial and a seamless integration of the straps. The Pixel Watch will be available this autumn, with the Pixel 7 series, although no specific date has been set.

Also Read: