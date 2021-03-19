Google plans to invest $7 billion in the United States Offices in 2021

Google, as we all know it is the Search Engine company that has now become a multinational corporation that specialises in all internet-based products and services, headquartered in Mountain View, United States.

Recently, the Search Engine conglomerate has announced to invest over USD 7 billion in data centres and offices across the United States of America in this current Financial Year. The company invested over USD 10 billion last year as well and this time, the company aims to help the country create over 10,000 new full-time employment opportunities. This step is being taken by Google to take on the global disaster caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused a surge in internet traffic, according to a report by Reuters.

Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer, Google mentioned in a statement that this investment will create over 10,000 new job opportunities across the United States. At present, the company enjoys a staff of over 84,000 employees across the U.S.

As mentioned in a report by Reuters, Google Inc. is also investing over USD 1 Billion in California which is also its home state. This step by Google comes at a very crucial time when most technology companies are exiting the Silicon Valley of the United States because of the havoc in the economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The shift in lifestyle has caused a shift in the overall employment scenario in the country as it has triggered a new ‘work from home’ trend which is making companies re-think their position in the Silicon Valley, paying the state’s hefty taxes and higher operational cost.

The report by Reuters also mentions that this investment of USD 7 billion made by Google will contribute to expansion plans of offices in New York, Washington, Atlanta, Chicago and D.C. Other than this, it will also help give a boost to data centres in Texas, Nebraska and South Carolina.

Sundar Pichai also added that the Search Engine Giant- Google’s services have altogether contributed over USD 426 billion in the economic activity of the United States of America.

However, Google has been making significant changes in the company to make it sustainable with the masses. Very recently, CERT-In has issued a security advisory for Google’s Chrome browser. In another update, Google has also launched its own ‘TikTok for Work’ as quoted by Gadgets Now.

Google is on its way to advancements in technology and under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer, Sundar Pichai, the company is also making some relevant and crucial investments, both inside the borders of the United States and globally.