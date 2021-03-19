Jack tweets about a Bitcoin myths book on Twitter

Bitcoin so famous now they are writing books on it. Just yesterday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey shared a book called “Bitcoin Mining“. As of now, only the first volume of the book is out yet, and it covers several myths of Bitcoin. For anyone planning to invest in cryptocurrency, reading the points covered in the book is a must. Even I learned a lot from this excellent piece of fact writing. And the best part is that it’s not long and easy to understand.

Bitcoin myths debunked!

There are some of the important myths that still exist about Bitcoin. In fact, these myths are even used by critics to show or portray Bitcoin in a bad light. For example, The energy consumption myth says that Bitcoin is energy inefficient and consumers a lot of power. In fact, it is a waste of energy, they say. But the book explains in just two paragraphs why that is not the case. Then it has the scaling myths that people thought means waste of more energy as more transactions are happening. And even that is not the case.

Bitcoin mythology book also covered the myths associated with miners. People used to think that miners need to keep their machine active 24/7 to recover their cost. But why that is not the case can be read here. In fact, other myths like Bitcoin being not green, its energy consumptions are also explained very well here. And the language is so simple and creative that it was fun to go through it.

