India emerged as the global leader in downloads for AI-powered applications in 2024, according to Google Play. With 21% of global AI app downloads, India accounted for nearly 1,000 AI-driven apps and games. Google Play picks Alle as best Indian app of 2024, marking a significant achievement for Indian app developers in the global tech landscape. This highlights the country’s growing role in technological innovation.

Five out of the seven winners in Google Play’s Best of 2024 India list were created by Indian companies. These apps addressed diverse needs, including fashion, personal growth, expense management, and entertainment. The list demonstrates India’s innovative capabilities in app development.

Top App of the Year: Alle – AI Fashion Stylist

‘Alle – Your AI Fashion Stylist’ was crowned the Best App of 2024. The app uses AI to provide personalized fashion advice based on body type, facial features, and occasions. It also offers virtual try-on options. Additionally, the app was awarded the title of Best for Fun. The co-founder, Prateek Agarwal, credited the success to advancements in generative AI and changing consumer trends. As Google Play picks Alle as best Indian app of 2024, it sets a benchmark for other Indian startups in the competitive tech industry.

Headlyne, an AI-powered news app, won the Best for Personal Growth award. It provides users with curated news tailored to their preferences. WhatsApp earned the Best Multi-Device App title for its seamless performance across devices. Sony LIV received the Best for Large Screens award for delivering a high-quality experience on tablets and TVs.

The Rise Habit Tracker, an app for building better habits, was named the Best Hidden Gem. Baby Daybook, a newborn tracking app, stood out in the Best for Watches category with its smartwatch integration.

Gaming: India’s Growth and Accolades

The success of Alle, as Google Play picks Alle as best Indian app of 2024, highlights the increasing demand for AI-powered personal styling solutions. India’s gaming sector also reached new heights in FY24, adding 23 million gamers for a total of 590 million players. Squad Busters won Best Game of 2024 for its strategic gameplay and social features. SuperGaming’s ‘Indus Battle Royale’ won the Best Made-in-India game for the second consecutive year, showcasing Indian culture through characters and storytelling.

Asia-Pacific developers dominated, winning over 60% of awards in apps and games globally. AI’s integration in applications has transformed user experiences, from curated news to immersive gaming. India’s achievements reinforce its position as a leader in innovation and development.

The inclusion of apps like Alle, Headlyne, and Indus Battle Royale demonstrates India’s capacity to address local and global needs through technology. Apps like Alle simplify personal styling, combining creativity with cutting-edge AI to cater to users’ fashion choices. Similarly, Headlyne delivers personalized news, reflecting how technology can adapt to individual preferences. These innovations underscore how Indian developers are leveraging AI to create user-focused solutions.

India’s large user base and the growing accessibility of smartphones and the internet have fueled this growth. With 590 million gamers and a 30% increase in weekly playtime, the gaming industry also highlights the demand for interactive and culturally relevant content.

However, innovation requires consistent improvement. Many AI-powered apps rely on data-driven algorithms, raising concerns about data privacy and ethical AI use. Developers must prioritize transparency in data collection and implement strict security measures to ensure user trust.

While India’s AI app development is impressive, there are hurdles to sustaining long-term success. Local developers must compete with global giants who often have greater resources. For instance, the absence of apps from industry leaders like OpenAI and Perplexity in the 2024 list raises questions about how Indian apps will stand against global competitors as the market evolves.

