The Delhi High Court issues summons to OpenAI in response to a lawsuit filed by ANI over copyright infringement claims. ANI has alleged unauthorized use of its copyrighted content by OpenAI to train and operate its artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT.

Justice Amit Bansal presided over the matter, where ANI accused OpenAI of exploiting its original news content without permission. The Court also recorded OpenAI’s assurance that ANI’s official website has been blocked to prevent further use of its content by ChatGPT.

The Court highlighted the significance of the case, which raises critical questions about copyright law and the use of publicly available content by AI platforms. Justice Bansal announced the decision to appoint an amicus curiae to assist in addressing these legal issues.

Additionally, a notice was issued to OpenAI regarding ANI’s request for interim directions against ChatGPT.

In a significant legal development, the Delhi High Court issues summons to OpenAI regarding the unauthorized use of ANI's content. ANI argued that its copyrighted material has been used to train ChatGPT, which violates intellectual property rights. ANI's counsel explained that publicly available content, including ANI's, was utilized by OpenAI to train its language model.

The news agency also raised concerns about misinformation allegedly generated by ChatGPT. Instances were cited where false attributions were made, such as claims of interviews that never occurred. ANI argued that such misinformation could harm its reputation and potentially spread fake news, causing public disorder.

OpenAI’s Response: No Copyright Infringement

Senior Advocate Amit Sibal, representing OpenAI, defended the platform’s operations. Sibal stated that OpenAI respects copyright laws and does not reproduce ANI’s material in India. He questioned the maintainability of the suit, pointing out that OpenAI’s servers are located outside India and ANI has not provided evidence of reproduction.

Sibal further argued that copyright laws protect the expression of ideas, not the facts or ideas themselves. He clarified that ChatGPT collects and processes data to generate responses but does not store or directly access databases when queried.

The Delhi High Court issues summons to OpenAI after ANI accused the AI platform of exploiting its copyrighted material for training purposes. The Court expressed greater concern about the possibility of ChatGPT generating misinformation. OpenAI assured the Court that instances of misleading content when identified, are promptly addressed and rectified. While acknowledging that AI platforms are not flawless, Sibal emphasized that such occurrences are rare and described ChatGPT as a "force for good."

First Case Against ChatGPT in India

This is the first lawsuit filed against OpenAI in India. Globally, OpenAI has faced 13 lawsuits in the United States, two in Canada, and one in Germany since 2022. However, no court has yet ruled against OpenAI for copyright infringement in these cases.

The Delhi High Court will continue to hear the matter and examine the broader implications of AI-generated content on copyright laws and the dissemination of misinformation.

OpenAI is facing legal battles across several countries. In the United States alone, 13 lawsuits have been filed against the company since 2022. Similar cases have emerged in Canada and Germany, with two and one lawsuits, respectively. Notably, no court has yet found OpenAI guilty of any allegations.

Recently, the New York Times sued OpenAI for allegedly using its content without authorization to train AI platforms. Similar lawsuits target Microsoft’s Copilot and Google’s Bard AI. In India, ANI has filed a lawsuit against ChatGPT, marking the first such case in the country.

Senior Advocate Amit Sibal, representing OpenAI, questioned the maintainability of ANI's case. He argued that OpenAI does not have servers in India and does not reproduce ANI's material within the country. Sibal contended that the plaintiff failed to provide any example of copyright infringement, as copyright law protects the expression of ideas, not the ideas themselves.

