Google has removed close to 11,000 YouTube channels and other associated accounts in the second quarter of 2025 as part of its ongoing efforts to tackle disinformation campaigns tied to foreign governments. The tech giant’s latest report sheds light on how state actors continue to use digital platforms to spread propaganda, shape political discourse, and influence public opinion around the world.

A large portion of the takedown—more than 7,700 YouTube channels—was linked to campaigns originating from China. These channels produced content primarily in Chinese and English, often portraying China and its leadership in a favorable light. Topics ranged from promoting President Xi Jinping to critiquing U.S. foreign policy, forming part of a broader strategy to influence international narratives.

Russian Networks Also Dismantled

Russia was another major focus in Google’s cleanup. Over 2,000 channels tied to Russian operations were removed for pushing content that supported Moscow’s political positions while undermining Ukraine, NATO, and Western alliances. The content was disseminated in several languages and was part of a persistent effort to legitimize Russia’s foreign policy and military actions, particularly in the wake of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In May, Google also took action against 20 YouTube channels, four Google Ads accounts, and a Blogger site linked to RT, the state-controlled Russian media outlet. These accounts were tied to efforts that allegedly attempted to boost pro-Russia sentiment in the United States by partnering with conservative online personalities through a Tennessee-based media company.

YouTube had already blocked RT’s channels back in 2022, shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the latest findings indicate the outlet has continued to find alternative ways to spread its message online.

Disinformation Beyond the Big Players

While China and Russia featured prominently, they weren’t the only countries involved. Google’s report also outlined smaller but still significant campaigns originating from nations such as Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkey, Israel, Romania, and Ghana. Many of these campaigns focused on domestic politics, seeking to discredit political rivals or amplify government talking points.

Some efforts targeted broader international audiences. For instance, narratives surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict appeared on both sides, with disinformation designed to inflame tensions and sway public sentiment. These cases reveal how online platforms are being used as tools in both international and local political battles.

Google’s Ongoing Role in Mitigating Misinformation

All of these actions are part of the work carried out by Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG), which is responsible for detecting and dismantling coordinated influence operations. According to the report, most of the removed content was low in production quality but high in volume—an approach often used to flood the internet with biased or misleading information.

Google says its efforts are part of a broader commitment to protecting its platforms from manipulation, especially as global political events grow more sensitive. While most of the content had limited viewership, the scale of these campaigns highlights how easily social media can be exploited.

Meta Takes Parallel Action Against Fake Accounts

Google isn’t the only tech giant taking action. Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, recently revealed it had removed around 10 million fake accounts during the first half of 2025. These accounts were found to be impersonating well-known content creators, part of an effort to spread low-quality or deceptive content.

Although Meta’s removals weren’t directly linked to state-sponsored propaganda, they show how misinformation and impersonation are being used in different ways to confuse users and manipulate engagement on social platforms.

The Bigger Picture Ahead of U.S. Elections

The timing of these crackdowns is significant. With the U.S. presidential election approaching, there’s heightened concern about foreign influence campaigns seeking to sway voter behavior. The exposure of Russian efforts to work with U.S.-based influencers underscores how foreign actors can blur the line between domestic opinion and external manipulation.

These developments reflect a broader challenge: the increasing sophistication of influence campaigns and the ease with which they can infiltrate digital ecosystems. Whether it’s through covert partnerships, bots, or seemingly legitimate news channels, the threat of online manipulation remains strong.

This second-quarter purge follows an even larger action in the first quarter, when Google removed more than 23,000 accounts involved in similar activities. Though the numbers have dropped, the nature of these campaigns is constantly evolving. As technology improves, so do the tactics used to spread propaganda.

Experts say that influence operations are likely to ramp up around key global events—especially elections, armed conflicts, and diplomatic crises. Social media platforms are being forced to adapt quickly, but many worry it may not be fast enough to stop misinformation from having real-world consequences.