Do you want to get the SR-22 insurance? Follow the guide to know how you can get it and what does it mean. Firstly, we shall explore all about this insurance and how it can help you. Let us begin!

What is the SR-22 Insurance?

To be honest, an SR-22 isn’t an insurance policy, but instead a guarantee certificate of financial responsibility that your auto insurance company files with your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles or DMV. It’s essentially proof that you’re carrying the minimum required liability insurance coverage and can help in adverse legal situations. There are multiple reasons that make SR 22 insurance more important for some drivers than others, depending on various factors, which we shall discuss ahead. This filing ensures you maintain continuous insurance coverage for a specific period, often several years. If your policy lapses, your insurer is required to notify the state, which can lead to further penalties like license suspension or so. Because of the increased risk you represent, having an SR-22 usually results in significantly higher insurance premiums, but we’ll see how you can work on that.

Is SR-22 mandatory for everyone?

No, an SR-22 is definitely not mandatory for everyone. It is a special kind of certificate that is made mandatory for some people. It’s specifically required for drivers who have been deemed “high-risk” by their state’s DMV or a court. This usually stems from serious driving offenses like DUIs, driving without insurance, or accumulating multiple traffic violations. If you have a clean driving record, you likely won’t ever need an SR-22 and won’t have to think of it. But if it has been made clear to you by the court or competent authority that you need it, do not delay it.

How to get an SR-22 Insurance?

If you need SR-22 insurance, here is how you can do it –

Learn if you need one – You’ll usually be notified by your state’s DMV or a court if an SR-22 filing is required due to a driving offense. This can be due to any traffic rule violation or more.

Find a suitable insurer that files SR-22s – Not all insurance companies handle SR-22 filings, and you need to find and pick ones that handle those specially . Firstly, you can check with your current insurance provider to save time.

Get yourself a qualifying policy- As the first and basic requirement, you’ll need to buy an auto insurance policy that meets your state’s minimum liability coverage requirements.

Request the SR-22 filing- Inform your chosen insurance company that you need an SR-22. They will then file the necessary form electronically with your state’s DMV on your behalf.

Pay the filing fee- There’s usually a small one-time fee, typically around $25, charged by the insurance company for filing the SR-22. Pay it, and they will take care of the rest.

Maintain continuous coverage- It’s crucial to keep your insurance policy active for the entire period the SR-22 is required, which is often 2 to 5 years.

Remember that you need to try and maintain a clean driving record to break out of this period.