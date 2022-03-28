The anticipation for Ethereum’s anticipated transition to a proof-of-stake blockchain continues to grow. Google Searches For “Ethereum Merge” Hit all-time high, and the price of ETH has reclaimed $3000.

A Google Trends analysis shows that people around the world have been so eager to learn more about the Ethereum Merge in the last week that the search phrase has peaked in popularity everywhere at the same time.

“Ethereum Merge” was around 21% as popular on March 6 as it is now. The word reached an all-time popular level by March 20 following an uptick in searches.

From March 13 to March 19, the word was at its most common in Canada. However, by March 26, it had dropped to 39% of that.

84 percent of the searches conducted by Canadians in the previous year were conducted by the Australian population, based on its size. The third-place finisher was a Singaporean. They were 80 percent as interested as Canadians in the “Ethereum Merge.” The population of the United States came in fourth, with 76 percent of Canadians showing interest.

Meanwhile, the inhabitants of the United Kingdom and the Netherlands came in fifth and sixth position, respectively, with both groups performing roughly 52 percent of the searches as Canadians.

On March 6, “Ethereum Merge” was at roughly 43% of its peak popularity in the United Kingdom. It wasn’t until March 13 that it began to climb, and it was then that the word attained its peak popularity. It should be mentioned that “Ethereum Merge” has piqued the interest of British citizens in the past. For example, from December 19 to 25, 2021, the word was 99 percent as popular in the United Kingdom as it is now.

Google Trends lists “Proof of Stake,” “Ethereum merge date,” and “ethereum 2.0 release date” as relevant search terms. This is unsurprising, given how intertwined all of these issues are.

Ethereum’s mainnet will “merge” with Beacon Chain, a proof-of-stake system. Most transactions will be validated by validators (miners) who stake the most coin. This system has been criticized for its high energy consumption.

This year, Ethereum 2.0 is projected to be released “by Q2 or potentially Q3.” According to the Foundation, this approach will reduce network energy consumption by 99.95% and increase transaction speed by 100,000 times. It will also help with the high gas prices.

