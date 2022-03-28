OnePlus Nord 2T – Key specifications leaked online prior to the April launch

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be available in India on March 31. In addition, the business is offering a few accessories. Following this inaugural ceremony, the brand will shortly add other items to its Nord collection, including smartphones and watches.

The Nord 2T, CE 2 Lite 5G, and Nord 3 will be added to the future Nord series. The launch has yet to be confirmed by OnePlus. Their debut date, on the other hand, was just leaked online. The major specifications of the forthcoming Nord 2T have now been announced.

Leaked Key Specifications for OnePlus Nord 2T

Brar also published a live image of the OnePlus Nord 2T with two rear camera rings a few days ago. The two rings were discovered within a rectangular camera module.

The primary camera will be housed in the top ring, while twin cameras will be housed in the bottom ring. The smartphone will most likely include a typical punch-hole cutout in the front that will house the selfie camera sensor.

The Nord 2T’s specifications have been revealed by tipster Yogesh Brar, who previously stated that the phone will be released at the end of the month or early May.

According to Brar, the Nord 2T will offer a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone will include a 50MP triple camera and a 32MP front-facing camera sensor for imaging.

An 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor will supplement the primary lens. The gadget will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, which will be combined with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage.

Furthermore, the device will be powered by Android 12 with OxygenOS 12 on top. There will be a 4,500 mAh battery unit with 80W rapid charging capabilities. Stereo speakers, an alert slider, a physical fingerprint sensor, and other features will be included.

Leaked Pricing for OnePlus Nord 2T

In India, the OnePlus Nord 2T is estimated to cost between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 40,000. According to reports, the current OnePlus Nord 2 will be withdrawn either before or after the release of the Nord 2T. OnePlus has yet to comment on the matter.

Will there be a OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite?

The planned Nord CE 2 Lite, as the name implies, will be a scaled-down version of the Nord CE 2 5G. The smartphone is slated to become available in April. It will have a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with full-HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor is expected to power the gadget, which will be combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Other features will include a 64MP triple camera, Android 12 operating system, and a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 33W rapid charging capabilities.

In India, the gadget is estimated to cost less than Rs. 20,000. Furthermore, OnePlus will soon debut the Nord watch, which is expected to be priced under Rs. 10,000.

