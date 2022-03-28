UK government is about to reveal its regulatory intentions regarding cryptocurrency

The UK government prepares to reveal its regulatory intentions regarding cryptocurrency, causing British people to become enthralled with the technology. Over two-thirds of those polled indicated they had no regrets about their decision, and 68% said their investments had paid off.

Those between the ages of 18 and 24 are the most ardent supporters of cryptocurrencies. 58 percent of those in this age range have previously invested.

According to a recent poll, cryptocurrency is gaining popularity in the United Kingdom, with a quarter of individuals believing that digital assets are the “future of money.” In a StarkWare Industries poll of 2,000 people reported in the Express, 25 percent of respondents predicted crypto would become the future of money despite not understanding the technology.

The United Kingdom is expected to announce regulatory crypto measures soon. Meanwhile, according to sources, the UK will disclose its cryptocurrency regulatory intentions in the coming weeks.

According to CNBC sources, the British Finance Minister, Rishi Sunak, is expected to make an announcement in the coming weeks about a new regulatory structure for cryptocurrencies. Even though the plans are still in the early stages of development, insiders say they are likely to be advantageous to the industry, providing legal stability for a largely unregulated sector.

Treasury officials appear to be interested in learning about and comprehending the complexities of the cryptocurrency market and so-called stablecoins, which are digital assets whose value is derived from current currencies like the US dollar.

