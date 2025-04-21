Nintendo fans can finally mark their calendars again—Switch 2 pre-orders are back on, with a new date set for April 24. The original plan to start pre-orders on April 9 was abruptly postponed due to concerns around global trade conditions, particularly U.S. tariffs on imports from China, where the new consoles are manufactured.

Now that the tariff situation seems to have stabilized, Nintendo is giving it another go. The launch date of June 5 remains unchanged, meaning buyers will have about six weeks to place their orders and gear up for release day.

What’s New With the Switch 2?

The Switch 2 brings several upgrades over its predecessor. Expect better internal performance, improved Joy-Con controllers that snap on magnetically, and backward compatibility with most digital Switch games—great news for longtime Nintendo users with large game libraries.

Nintendo has been relatively forthcoming about the console’s features, but its handling of the pre-order process has left many puzzled. When the April 9 date was scrapped, the company cited “evolving global trade conditions” and offered few details, fueling speculation about how long the delay might last.

Analysts predicted delays stretching into the summer or beyond. So when Nintendo announced the new April 24 pre-order date, the news came as a pleasant surprise to many who were bracing for a longer wait.

Where and How to Pre-Order

Pre-orders for the Switch 2 will be available directly from Nintendo, as well as from popular retailers like Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy, and Target. Two versions of the console will be offered: a standard $450 model and a $500 bundle that includes Mario Kart World.

The base console pricing hasn’t changed, but Nintendo has quietly bumped up prices on some accessories. The Pro Controller, Joy-Con sets, and charging dock are now slightly more expensive than previously listed. For a full breakdown, customers can check Nintendo’s website.

Fighting Scalpers With Stricter Rules

To combat scalping—which caused massive shortages when the original Switch was released—Nintendo is rolling out stricter requirements for those ordering directly from its site.

Here’s how it works: Customers must be at least 18, have a Nintendo account, and pre-register their interest ahead of time. Essentially, you need to queue up just to get a chance to pre-order. And that’s not all—Nintendo is giving top priority to its most loyal fans.

If you’re a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber with at least 12 months of paid membership and 50+ hours of gameplay logged by April 2, 2025, you’ll be placed at the front of the line. These eligible users will receive email invitations with a 72-hour time limit to complete their orders.

Nintendo’s goal is clear: reward dedicated players while making it harder for scalpers to grab up stock. Still, this system effectively puts early access behind a paywall, which might not sit well with more casual buyers.

Time Is Tight—And Competition Will Be Fierce

The six-week window between the new pre-order date and the June 5 launch means time is tight. That adds pressure for those hoping to grab a console on day one, especially given the restrictive new pre-order system.

Scalping remains a serious issue in the console market. The original Switch faced availability issues for over a year after its release, largely due to resellers hoarding units and flipping them at inflated prices. It’s already happening again—listings for guaranteed Switch 2 pre-orders have popped up on eBay, some at double the retail price.

If you’re hoping to beat the rush, it’s worth brushing up on strategies from previous console releases like the PlayStation 5. Speed, preparation, and timing will be everything.

Options for Casual Buyers

If you don’t meet Nintendo’s eligibility criteria or miss out on direct pre-orders, there’s still hope. Retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Amazon aren’t enforcing Nintendo’s loyalty requirements, making them more accessible for casual buyers.

However, don’t expect an easy ride. Even at third-party stores, stock will likely disappear quickly. Keeping alerts on, setting up accounts in advance, and being ready to refresh those checkout pages can make all the difference.