Google Stadia Refunds Have Started

Google is now processing refunds on Stadia to everyone who purchased games, hardware, or a subscription to the upcoming shutdown of its cloud gaming platform. Back in September, when Google announced that they were closing down Stadia, it came as a surprise that they would also refund users who purchased Stadia hardware via Googles Store, along with any games and add-on content purchases made via the Stadia store.

After officially announcing that it was closing Stadia back in September, Google promised that all purchases made through the Stadia store would be refunded, with the exception of Pro Subscriptions. After Google’s abrupt end to Stadia in September, Google is starting today to begin the process of refunding players for the games they purchased, as well as hardware players own. According to the official Google Stadia support page, refunds are now being processed automatically, and the company is starting with game purchases, extra content, and any subscription fees purchased via the Stadia store.

Google says on its Stadia support page that starting Nov. 9, it will automatically try to process refunds on each purchase, including games, DLC, hardware like the Stadia controller, and subscription fees not including Stadia Pro. With this, the tech giant announced it would issue refunds for all Google Stadia hardware and software purchases, along with additional in-game content and subscriptions. As a result, Google assured its users they would be able to receive full refunds in recompense for the January 2023 shutdown.

Google said Googles customer service agents would not be able to expedite the refunds to customers and therefore wanted customers to hold off on reaching out for refunds of its Stadia cloud gaming service until January, by which point it was expected that the vast majority of refunds would be sent. Google indicates Google is still anticipating the bulk of Stadia refunds being processed before Jan. 18, 2023, the same date that the imminent Google Stadia shutdown in January is scheduled to occur.

Google has already begun processing refunds to Stadia customers, following its announcement earlier this year that the Stadia gaming service would shut down permanently on January 18, 2023. In the same blog post that announced the impending death of Stadia, Google also stated that Google will be refunding all hardware purchases made via Google Store, as well as any games and DLC purchased via Stadia Store.

In the FAQ page, which was recently updated, Google wrote that starting on November 9, 2022, the company will seek to refund players for purchases of games, DLC, expansions, and subscription services outside of Stadia, like Ubisoft+.