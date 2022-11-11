How To Download Google Play Games PC Beta

Starting this month, Google Play Games PC Beta is available to download to all players from the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore. In any case, if you are interested in trying Google Play Games for Windows Beta, you can go to Google’s site and download the app today. To download and try the Google Play Games on Windows Beta, you will also have to make sure that your PC meets the minimal requirements listed by Google. As mentioned earlier, if the user is eligible and has a PC that meets the minimum requirements, he or she will be able to download and install the beta.

Google has given up the idea of streaming games from the cloud for you but is moving on to expanding Android games for Windows. In January, Google Play Games for PC was launched for Microsoft Windows PCs in a limited beta test in Hong Kong, Korea, and Taiwan, following Google’s announcement at The Game Awards 2021. Throughout 2022, we watched as Play Games for PC expanded globally, adding new countries and allowing any gamer to sign up.