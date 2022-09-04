Google SVP confirms upcoming Android 14 to get support for satellite communication

As Satellite connectivity has seemed to get a major trend when it comes to providing better connectivity to remote areas. However, for the previous week, we got to see Elon Musk’s SpaceX who has announced its partnership with T-Mobile to work and provide futuristic satellite connectivity features for its users.

Keeping this as the main news, now it’s been confirmed that the next Android version which will be the new Android 14 will be getting the support for Satellite Connectivity features, and also Google will be helping other brands shift to this new technology. To know more about this new feature, let’s have a detailed look at what Google will be bringing:

Google Android 14 to feature Satellite Connectivity

With everything we have mentioned above, it’s quite clear that Google is also joining the game when it comes to providing Satellite Connectivity features to its Android system so with this, you will also be able to use Satellite connectivity features on a smartphone coming with this new Android version onboard.

Talking more about the satellite features, the confirmed details about Google working towards bringing satellite features comes officially from Google’s Vice President of platforms and Ecosystems, Hiroshi Lockheimer, where in his tweet he appeared to share about how strenuous to get the 3G with Wi-Fi connectivity feature in HTC Dream smartphone. Let’s have a look at the tweet down below:

Wild to think about user experiences for phones that can connect to satellites. When we launched G1 in '08 it was a stretch to get 3G + Wifi working. Now we're designing for satellites. Cool! Excited to support our partners in enabling all of this in the next version of Android! — Hiroshi Lockheimer (@lockheimer) September 1, 2022

Details about Satellite Connectivity Feature

Adding more details about the satellite connectivity feature, it’s been speculated that this new feature is mainly concentrated on providing better cellular networks in remote areas, however, there are no reports which say this new satellite connectivity can provide better faster internet connections.

If we go with the reports coming from T-Mobile, they have said that for the initial stages we will get see these phones coming with the support for sending a text message, and MMS through satellite connectivity.

Adding more details about this report, it’s been promised by the company that they will be having a long-term vision where we will get to see the support for data and voice in the coming days.

According to the latest reports, the first beta version of getting the support for this feature will make its way to launch by late 2023.

Apple has already started working towards Satellite Connectivity Feature

Other smartphone giants, Apple is said to include the feature of satellite connectivity for its upcoming flagship for this year which is the new Apple iPhone 14 model.

Besides T-Mobile, Apple has partnered with GlobalStar which have already sent a satellite into space to provide satellite connectivity feature within the selected regions. However, expansion of this feature to their countries will take time.