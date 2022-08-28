People have their eyes on the upcoming iPhone 14 Max

As of now, we all know that the Cupertino giant, Apple has already confirmed its launch event where the new iPhone 14 series comes with four different models, and also the new Watch Series 8 will be showcased for its launch.

Already the Cupertino giant has started sending the launch event invite for selected users who will be joining the event offline. For the people who aren’t aware the new launch event which is called the Far Out event is scheduled for the 7th of September.

For this launch event, we expect the new iPhone 14 smartphone to come with four new models where we will see two regular iPhone 14 and also iPhone 14 Max, and then we will also see a two Pro model iPhone with one regular iPhone 14 Pro and then an iPhone 14 Pro Max model too.

There are many such speculations already floating about this new iPhone 14 series which also includes its increased price report too.

Even with many such rumors, many users have their eyes on their upcoming new non-Pro model which is the iPhone 14 Max which is expected to feature a good upgrade compared to the regular iPhone 14. Here is what we have got for you:

What to expect from Apple iPhone 14 Max

If you are also having your eyes on this new iPhone 14 Max then here is what we have got for you. Talking more about this smartphone, it’s been said that this Max variant will be launched as an alternative to the Mini series iPhone too.

Also, this will be the new iPhone coming for affordable pricing and also will feature a bigger 6.7-inch screen on the front. This is usually for the first time as we got to see an iPhone coming for affordable pricing and with bigger screen size.

However, we won’t see Pro motion technology embedded in the screen, and also we might see an i-shaped notch that will be similar to iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Adding more features to this smartphone, it’s been said that it will be featuring a powerful yet a year older A15 bionic chipset onboard.

However, this older chipset will have an improvement compared to its predecessor models chipset. Also, this new smartphone will be offering faster internal storage of up to 128GB.

Also, talking about the pricing side, it’s been expected by Ming-Chi Kuo that the pricing for the smartphone will increase by $100 across all models. Soon after the launch event, the smartphone is also expected to go on sale too.